The Choice is Yours: Here’s what to look forward to for Qatar National Sport Day

National Sport Day is held every year in Qatar to promote fitness and the adoption of healthy lifestyles.



Qatar’s National Sport Day will be held this year on February 13.



With the enactment of the 2011 Amiri Resolution No. 80, since 2021, Qatar has celebrated National Sport Day (NSD) on the second Tuesday of February every year.



The public holiday was established to raise awareness of the importance of sport and its role in the lives of individuals and communities.

The Resolution instructs that all relevant authorities — both within the public and private sectors — organise sports-related activities for all to enjoy.



On Wednesday, the National Sports Day Committee announced that the slogan for this year’s holiday will be “The Choice is Yours.”



Qatar’s Minister of Sports and Youth and head of the NSD Committee, Abdulrahman bin Musallam Al Dosari, explained during a press conference in Doha that the slogan is aimed at highlighting the importance of exercise and adopting a healthy lifestyle.



According to Qatar News Agency, the Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSFA) will be organising as many as 683 community sports events for the Qatari community to take part in.



Here’s a snapshot of what’s happening next Tuesday.

Race at Education City

Every year, Qatar Foundation’s Education City holds an NSD race – and this year is no different.



Grown-ups can take part in the 5k or 10k run, while juniors will take part in a 2.5l race. Those aged below junior will take part in an 800m run.



In the past, Qatar’s Sheikha Moza bint Nasser has been an active participant in Education City NSD activities.

‘Try-a-Tri’

If just racing isn’t enough, why not combine your love of running with swimming and cycling?



The TriClub Doha will be hosting an NSD triathlon which will include a 100-metre swim, a 4km cycle and finally, a 1.25km run.

Shukran Cup semi-finals and finals

Various venues at Education City will be hosting cricket, basketball, football and volleyball tournaments for the Shukran Cup semi-finals and finals.



The games were organised to give a platform to associate workers a platform to show off their sporty skills at Qatar Foundation’s Education City.

Doha Expo

On Sunday, the Doha Expo announced that their mascot, Sidra, had started getting ready for the upcoming NSD.



The expo promised an array of diverse events and engaging activities.

Walk and Read

For the nation’s bookworms, the Qatar National Library is hosting a ‘Walk and Read’ event.



Participants follow the journey of Nasser Al Muhannadi’s How to Be an Iron Man story, with the stroll beginning at the library and ending at Doha’s Oxygen Park.