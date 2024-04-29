The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort announces new ambassadors

The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort seamlessly blends contemporary luxury with historic allure.

The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort is proud to announce its new Qatari Athletes Ambassadors at an official ceremony held at the hotel.

The event was attended by Mr. Ali Moussa, Hotel Manager at The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort along with Mr. Omar Shamiyeh, the official agent for Team Fahad, among a presence of respected media personnel and three of Qatar’s professional athletes:

• Abdulla Al-Tamimi: The first Qatari professional squash player to compete on the PSA Tour. He achieved a career-high world ranking of World No. 16 in 2023.

• Abdulaziz Al-Ansari: A professional Qatari footballer who plays as a striker for Al Arabi and the Qatar National Team.

Abdulla Al-Tamimi and Abdulaziz Al-Ansari bring a wealth of experience and expertise that aligns perfectly with the core values upheld by The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort.

Their roles as ambassadors will enhance the hotel’s support for health and wellness services for guests and promote the hotel within the vibrant sporting landscape of Qatar.

“With great pleasure and pride, we celebrate the spirit of collaboration and the power of partnership in the world of sports with two renowned Qatari athletes, Abdulla Mohamed Al-Tamimi and Abdulaziz Al Ansari, who are present today,” said Mr Moussa.

“The Chedi Katara Hotel continues to align with the Qatar National Vision 2030 by supporting the nation’s mission to be a hub for some of the world’s top sporting events and promoting a healthy lifestyle,” Mr Moussa added.

About The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort:

GHM’s premier establishment in Qatar, The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort, seamlessly blends contemporary luxury with historic allure. Its magnificent Mughal-inspired courtyard and captivating views of the Arabian Gulf ensure a truly exceptional experience in Doha, where personalized service and fine dining await.

For more information about The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort, please visit: http://www.ghmhotels.com