The ‘Centres of Excellence’ at Qatar’s state-of-the-art Aman Hospital 

Qatar’s Aman hospital promises to merge quality healthcare and hospitality service excellence.

Aman Hospital opened its doors to the public in Qatar in April, redefining what it means to merge the latest advancements in medical technology, top-quality doctors, and personalised service.

The hospital offers a wide range of medical services, as well as 4 centers of excellence that combine multiple health service providers in a single location, accommodating the finest health services in a welcoming atmosphere.

Here’s a briefing of what you need to know about each centre:

Cardiometabolic and Weight Management

This centre attends to patients suffering from all heart diseases, hypertension, elevated lipid levels, and pays attention to the importance of weight management through a range of treatment options. The centre provides all diagnostic tests for the various cardiovascular diseases and also provides innovative treatments for weight management such as treating food cravings, to other approaches like surgical and non-surgical interventions, as well as Bariatric Surgery and Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty.

With focus on the patient from a range of specialists at the facility, Aman Hospital is able to offer integrated quality care while ensuring all patients get the highest standards and most up-to-date treatments available.

Following thorough consultations and diagnostics with doctors, the centre recommends pathways tailored to each patient at specialised clinics.

Patients that will benefit from visiting the Cardiometabolic and Weight Management centre include:

Those with known cardiovascular disease

Diabetes patients

Overweight individuals

Patients with increased risk for cardiovascular disease suffering from any of the following risk factors: hypertension, diabetes, family history of cardiovascular disease, smoker, overweight or obese, or sedentary lifestyle

Meanwhile, the specialty clinics at the centre include a Hypertension Clinic, Coronary Macro & Micro Vessel Disease Clinic, Weight Management Clinic, Diabetes Clinic and Bariatric Surgery Clinic.

Women Wellbeing Centre

The women’s wellbeing centre aims to improve the overall health and wellness of women, with a wide range of specialists ranging in Obstetrics, Gynaecology, Reproductive Medicine, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Rheumatology, Radiology, Surgery, Nephrology, Psychiatry, Pain management, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Dermatology and Cosmetics.

Support services specialists work together with the physicians to improve women’s and couples’ health through fitness and physical therapy programmes, dietary and healthy food plans, hospitality, recreational and relaxation activities, counselling, pharmacy medications management as well as on-call nurses’ services.

The Women Well-Being Centre includes a Vulvar Clinic, a Urogynecology Clinic, a Menopause Clinic and a Fertility Clinic.

Pain Relief Centre

This centre’s team of specialists has solid experience in world-renowned healthcare institutions, helping them properly diagnose the cause of the pain and customise a treatment plan that helps patients regain and further improve their quality of life.

Consultants come from a wide range of fields, including Neurology, Neurosurgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, Rheumatology, Interventional Radiology, and Physical Therapy.

Unique treatments offered in addition to traditional approach to pain management:

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Navigated Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS)

Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS)

Ophthalmology Centre

Whether you need a routine eye exam, or a follow up on any previous eye issues, the Ophthalmology centre at Aman Hospital will provide you with a comprehensive eye examination and detailed explanation of your eye situation, as well as the timeline needed for your next checkup.

Collaborating closely with other medical subspecialties, including Endocrinology, Neurology, Cardiology, Rheumatology, and Dermatology, ensures the best care for patients with systemic problems.

Specialty Clinics at the Ophthalmology centre include a Diabetes Clinic, Diabetic Eye Care Specialty Clinic, Dry Eye Specialty Clinic, Refractive Cataract Specialty Clinic, Keratoconus Specialty Clinic, Refractive Laser Vision Specialty Clinic and a Paediatric Eye Care Clinic

For those looking for patient-centred care, and edge-cutting medical technology, Aman Hospital is Qatar’s top choice.

Aman Hospital currently operates from Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 8pm.

The hospital is located in F Ring road and can be reached on +974 4400 4400.