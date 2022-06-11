The Body Shop launches its interactive ‘activist workshop’ store in Villagio Mall

Customers can now purchase a refillable 300ml aluminium bottle and infinitely refill it with 12* of the brand’s shower gels, shampoos, conditioners and hand washes.

The Body Shop, the beauty brand known for its activism and stances on global issues, has launched a new concept store in Villagio Mall.

The new one-of-a-kind store is an interactive ‘activist workshop’ that includes a refilling station to minimise waste.

The Body Shop’s new Activist Maker Workshop store is a place for play and discovery, where shoppers can get stuck in and get inspired by the brand’s beauty products and ethical purpose.

The globally renowned brand is on a mission to make refilling your bottles mainstream.

Now, customers can purchase a refillable 300ml aluminium bottle and fill it up with any of 12* of the brand’s best- loved shower gels, shampoos, conditioners and hand washes. When the bottle runs out, all customers need to do is simply bring back the cleaned bottle, ready to be refilled.

100% recycled material worktops

It is not just the products that the store carries, but the interior too.

The store has been outfitted with sustainable fixtures made from reclaimed wood and recycled plastics to help minimise its environmental footprint. For example, there is a metal facade constructed from aluminium, which requires less energy production than other materials and is infinitely recyclable.

The store also boasts worktop surfaces that are manufactured from 100% recycled materials that were initially destined for landfill.

Additionally, the store now has a gift station where customers can get creative and personalise their gifts with stamps, ribbons and recyclable paper. However, it is not limited to that, as the decoration offered in the station can also be used to personalise the refillable bottles.

The Activist Maker Workshop store teams will be on-hand to help shoppers experience products to the fullest, offering expert advice, personalised makeovers and body care, skincare and haircare experiential demonstrations. If the customers want, the team can also share and engage in activity around The Body Shop’s recent campaigns, the environment, and social justice.

The new store features an activism hub where people can discover the brand’s activist roots as well as campaign for social change around issues ranging from gender equality to fighting cosmetic animal testing.

Customers can find out how they can get involved and take a stand with The Body Shop’s global and local collective of fearless activists.

Evolution Sports X The Body Shop

This came as The Body Shop announced their partnership with Evolution Sports Qatar. All campaign work at the national level will be done in collaboration with them, in an aim to empower youth and inspire leadership through sport.

Since opening in 2007, with a plethora of enthusiasm and just a few worn footballs, Evolution Sports has grown into the largest multi-sport coaching organisation in Qatar.

They believe in being inclusive and helping people achieve whatever they want from getting involved, whether it is professional coaching, team sports, getting fit, making friends, holiday sports camps or just a bit of fun.

The British company will be supporting programmes that develop the skills of young people to make them tomorrow’s leaders.

Today, The Body Shop operates approximately 3,000 retail locations in over 75 countries and offers an array of over 800 cruelty-free products, ranging from world-famous Shea Body Butter, best-selling Hemp Hand Protector and a much-loved Tea Tree skin care range.