A ‘criminal act’: Al Jazeera condemns Israel’s decision to ban its channel

Al Jazeera denounces Israel’s closure of its offices as a violation of human rights and press freedom, vowing to continue providing news despite censorship attempts.

Al Jazeera has condemned Israel’s unanimous vote on Sunday to ban its channels from broadcasting in Israel, describing the move as “a criminal act” that violates the access to information.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi presented the law to ban the channel from operating for 45 days.

Under the law, Karhi can block Al Jazeera’s English and Arabic channels from broadcasting in Israel, close its offices, and confiscate all of its equipment except telephones and computers.

In a statement hours after the vote, Al Jazeera said Netanyahu’s move was “carried out with deception and slander.”

The Qatar-based network also pointed to the irony of the decision, which came out two days after World Press Freedom Day.

“It is ironic that the occupation government closed the offices of Al Jazeera in conjunction with World Press Freedom Day,” it said.

The network insisted that it will continue its work despite all efforts aimed at hindering its efforts to present to its global audience the reality on the ground in Palestine.

“Israel’s suppression of the free press to cover up its crimes by killing and arresting journalists did not deter us from performing our duty,” Al Jazeera said.

“We affirm our right to continue providing our services to the public across the world, which is guaranteed by international conventions,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Reporters Without Borders condemned the Israeli government’s “repressive legislation” that it said aimed to “censor the channel for its coverage of the war in Gaza.”

Al Jazeera has been on the receiving end of attacks by Israel, particularly since the beginning of the brutal onslaught in Gaza on October 7, 2023, for its detailed coverage on the ground.

Walid Omary, Al Jazeera’s bureau chief in Jerusalem, said on Sunday that the network recorded more than 50 attacks against its journalists since the start of the war.

Journalists in Gaza have also been among Israel’s primary targets since it waged the genocidal war.

At least 141 journalists are now among more than 34,600 Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of the war. Some have been forced to flee to protect their loved ones.