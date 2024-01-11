The 2nd Arab Aquatics Age Group Championships get underway in Doha

The Championships will be a crucial trial event ahead of the World Aquatics Championships.

The 2nd Arab Aquatics Age Group Championships kicked off on January 10, serving as a vital test event ahead of the World Aquatics Championships.

Kicking off on January 10 with an opening ceremony and the swimming competitions hosted at Aspire Dome, the Championships will feature more than 300 athletes from 17 Arab countries.

Individuals will compete in swimming, water polo, and open-water swimming.

Day one of the Championships saw the start of the swimming competitions in all age groups across multiple male and female events.

The Kuwait team was one of the first teams to reign in victory as their swimmers secured four medals, according to the local media outlets.

Lebanon, Algeria, and Tunisia all saw victors on the first day, winning several medals.

Team Algeria has the most athletes in the competition as they compete with 58 athletes, followed by Saudi Arabia, with 45 participants, and Qatar, with 43 young athletes.

The Arab Aquatics Age Group Championships will set the stage for the World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024, which is set to kick off for the first time in the Middle East from February 2-18.

The World Aquatics Championships will bring together 2,600 athletes from 190 nations in Qatar.

The primary venues for the championship are the Aspire Dome, Hamad Aquatic Centre, and the Old Doha Port.

World Aquatics currently oversees competition in six aquatics sports: swimming, diving, high diving, artistic swimming, water polo, and open-water swimming.

The tournament follows for world titles and Olympic qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics.