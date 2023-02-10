Tennis champion Ons Jabeur to skip Qatar Open due to ‘minor surgery’

The 28-year-old Tunisian champion stole the spotlight last year after becoming the first Arab to ever reach a Grand Slam final.

World number-three tennis champion Ons Jabeur announced she will not play at the Qatar Open this month due to a minor surgery requested by her medical team.

“In order to take care of my health situation. My medical team have decided that I need to get a minor surgery in order to be able to be back on the courts and perform well,” Jabeur announced in an emotional sociall media post on Wednesday.

Jabeur, who had reached the finals of the Wimbledon and US Open in the previous season, also said she will also have to skip the Dubai Tennis Championships.

“This is breaking my heart. I would like to say sorry to all the fans out there in the Middle East that waited for this reunion. I promise I will come back to you stronger and healthy,” Jabeur added, without disclosing further details on her surgery.

Jabeur had to exit the second round of the Australian open last month, which saw her defeat to Marketa Vondrousova.

The Tunisian champion was among the top ten players that were scheduled to meet at the upcoming Qatar TotalEnergies Open next week, including number-one Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Jabeur’s fans responded to her post with an outpour of support while wishing her a speedy recovery.

“Your health is a priority. Get well soon Ons Jabeur and we always support and love you.Come back stronger champ,” one person said in a tweet.

Another fan on social media said,”Get well soon Ons. We love you and support you always and forever.”

The 28-year-old Tunisian champion stole the spotlight last year after becoming the first Arab to ever reach a Grand Slam final. Her accomplishment left the entirety of the Arab world proud, especially in her home country where people celebrated her victory.

The athlete stole hearts in Netflix series Break Point that offered fans a glimpse into Jabeur’s career.