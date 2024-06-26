Techno Q goes public on the Qatar Stock Exchange

The systems and security incubator has etched a name for itself both in Qatar and in neighbouring Gulf countries.



The Qatar Electronic Systems Company, better known as Techno Q, is now listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange’s (QSE) Venture Market.



The bell ringing ceremony took place today on QSE’s trading floor, signalling that Techno Q’s 84.5 million shares are now available through direct listing, without offering shares for public subscription.



Companies listed on the stock exchanges Venture Market require backing from at least 20 non-founding stakeholders who own 10 percent or more of the company.



Techno Q specialises in audio-visual infrastructure, as well as IT business, hospitality, broadcast and lighting system solutions.



During the FIFA World Cup Qatar games in 2022, the regional systems incubator demonstrated its physical security systems expertise by managing more than 600 mobile barriers, ensuring effective crowd management and traffic control for this large-scale international event. Techno Q also deployed over 170 road blockers successfully.



In the run-up to the World Cup, Techno Q was contracted to supply, install and commission security systems and CCTV cameras at the country’s eight stadiums. In total, 30,000 security cameras were installed.



The company’s humble origins trace back to 1995 during a conversation over coffee in Doha between would-be co-founders Abdulla Al Ansari and Zeyad Al Jaidah. They would go on to establish a modest home theatre and audio-visual showroom located on the capital’s Salwa Road.



Al Ansari and Al Jaidah’s determination to provide top-of-the-line audio-visual solutions developed further in 1997 when their company explored offering security systems, such as CCTV, anti-shoplifting and intrusion alarm systems.



““The evolution of Techno Q over the last three decades has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Al Jaidah, who is also the company’s managing director.



“What started as an opportunistic venture has transformed into one of the region’s greatest entrepreneurial success stories,” he added.

Today, Techno Q has over 300 employees and over 120 partner brands globally.



For his part, Al Ansari, who is also the executive director, is especially optimistic about the latest chapter in Techno Q’s development.



“We are looking to the future and are ready to evolve and strengthen our legacy as a Qatari business which operates with agility and integrity,” he said.