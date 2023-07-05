Team Qatar leaps into Pan Arab Games with silver high jump medal

Over 100 Qatari athletes are competing in the 2023 Pan-Arab Games in Algeria.

Qatar’s Hammdy Al Ameen nailed down a silver medal in the men’s high jump in the opening match of the Pan Arab Games 2023.

Held in Algeria’s capital city of Algiers, Al Ameen leaped a 2.16m to settle a second-place finish among contenders from around the world.

Alongside Al Ameen, Qatar’s track racer Asman Ashraf advanced to the men’s 400 m finals after booking a time of 45.97.

فيديو : بطلنا حمدي الأمين يحقق فضية الوثب العالي في دورة الألعاب العربية الـ 15 – الجزائر 2023

مبروكين على أول الميداليات يا أبطال 🥈🇶🇦



Our champion Hamdi Al Amin claims High Jump silver medal at the 15th Arab Games – Algeria 2023 🥈🇶🇦

Congratulations on our first medal… pic.twitter.com/5vwx1J9V5M — Team Qatar 🇶🇦 (@qatar_olympic) July 4, 2023

The Qatari athletes are competing with a major delegation as 115 stars participate in several sports, including handball, volleyball, basketball, swimming, Triathlon, gymnastics, chess, fencing, sailing, boxing, Karate, judo, and badminton.

Another Qatari delegation consisting of an athletic team with special needs will compete in the Mediterranean Games in Oran City.

Returning as host after 12 years, Algeria has welcomed 22 nations and territories, witnessing 20 teams in individual and collective sports, including three specialties in the field of special needs.

A tournament that is typically supposed to be held every four years, the region’s financial complications and political crises have delayed the tournament for years, with Qatar being the last host.

In Qatar, 110 medals (32 gold, 38 silver, and 40 bronze) were won by Qatari athletes.

The tournament will come to an end on 15 July.