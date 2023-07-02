More than 100 Qatari athletes to compete in 2023 Pan Arab Games in Algeria

The tournament will witness a collective of over 3,800 athletes from around the Arab world.

Qatar’s top athletes are set to compete in this year’s Pan Arab Games, set to kick off in Algeria later this month.

The entire Qatari delegation, split between two teams, consists of 104 male and female athletes representing 17 sports.

Qatar’s first team, which includes an athletic team with special needs, will compete in the Mediterranean Games in Oran City, while the second team will take part in the Goalball Championship in Algiers.

Head of the Delegation Mohammed Dahim Al Dosari said the Qatari special needs team will include seven athletes in the regional multi-sport event, which is set to kick off from 5-15 July.

Returning as host, Alegria’s competition will witness 20 teams in individual and collective sports, including three specialties in the field of special needs.

A total of 18 countries will partake in the games, which will be held in the cities of Algiers, Oran, Tipasa, Constantine, and Annaba.

Algerian officials are confident of the upcoming summer games after hosting the Mediterranean Games in Oran last summer and the African Cup of Nations for local football (Al-Shan) earlier this year.

“The request submitted by Algeria to host the tournament was studied, as everyone agreed unanimously, and this is good news and embodies a great upward dynamic for Algeria in hosting international sporting events,” Khair El-Din Barbari, a member of the Executive Office of the Federation of Arab Olympic Committees said.

Although the tournament is typically supposed to be held every four years, the region’s financial complications and political crises have delayed the tournament for years.

Qatar last hosted the Arab Games in 2011.