Tasweer unveils jurors for this year’s Project Award

This year’s jury features notable figures such as Sheikha Maryam Hassan Al Thani and Maryam Wahid. Successful applicants will receive a grant and have their work showcased at the 2025 Tasweer Festival.



Tasweer, which is housed under Qatar Museums, has unveiled the jurors for this year’s Project Award, which is designed to support West Asia and North Africa’s photographers to develop a new or complete an already existing project.

The jury comprises of Sheikha Maryam Hassan Al Thani, Aissa Deebi, Maryam Wahid, Meriem Berrada and Sami Abdullah Al Ramyan.



One of the jurors, Qatar’s Sheikha Maryam Hassan Al Thani, is also a consultant curator within Qatar Museums exhibitions department. She has previously worked on public art commissions, including the KAWS “Small Lie” installation at Hamad International Airport as well as the late Richard Serra’s East-West/West-East sculptors.



Juror Aissa Deebi is a Palestinian artist. His work exploring issues like diaspora, exile, postcolonialism and migration have been featured in exhibitions at Doha’s VCU Art Gallery, Türkiye’s Çanakkale Biennale and South Korea’s Art Space Gallery at Sang Myung University.

British photographer and the head of the Tasweer Photography Festival’s outreach programme, Maryam Wahid, is also on the jury. Her portfolio includes winning awards from the British Journal of Photography, Firecracker, Format Festival Reviewers Choice, Photoworks and the Magenta Foundation.



Wahid had also previously been on a judges’ panel in 2020 for the National Portrait Gallery’s “Hold Still” initiative, which was spearheaded by the Princess of Wales, Catherine Middleton.



The other jurors include Meriem Berrada, the head curator at Marrakech’s Museum of African Contemporary Art Al Maaden and Sami Abdullah Al Ramyan, who is a documentary photographer from Kuwait, whose work has graced the pages of National Geographic Arabic, Brownbook Magazine and AramCo Magazine.



This year, successful entries for the Project Award will receive a QAR 30,000 grant and their work will be showcased during the live and digital events of the Tasweer 2025 Festival.