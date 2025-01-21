Taliban announces release of two U.S. citizens in Qatar-brokered prisoner swap deal

Khan Mohammad, an Afghan detainee held in the U.S., was exchanged for American nationals William McKenty and Ryan Corbett in a deal facilitated by Qatar.

The Taliban has announced the release of two U.S. citizens in a prisoner swap brokered by Qatar. Two American nationals were exchanged for Khan Mohammad, an Afghan detainee held in the U.S.

The Taliban Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday, announcing the release of Khan Mohammad, who had been serving a life sentence in California.

The ministry described him as an “Afghan fighter” arrested nearly two decades ago in Nangarhar Province.

Mohammad was exchanged for an unspecified number of American nationals.

“Following extensive and productive negotiations between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the United States of America, an agreement was reached facilitating the release of an Afghan Mujahid, Khan Mohammad, from a US prison in exchange for the release of American nationals,” the ministry said in a post on X.

Following extensive & productive negotiations between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan & the United States of America, an agreement was reached facilitating the release of an Afghan Mujahid, Khan Mohammad, from a U.S. prison in exchange for the release of American nationals. pic.twitter.com/fw0QgQztZ0 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Afghanistan (@MoFA_Afg) January 21, 2025

Mohammed Khan, convicted in 2008 on narco-terrorism charges, had been accused of plotting attacks on U.S. soldiers and using heroin sales to fund activities.

While the identities of the American detainees were not officially disclosed by the Taliban, US media reports identified them as William McKenty and Ryan Corbett.

According to Corbett’s family, his release ended 894 days of uncertainty. “Our hearts are filled with overwhelming gratitude for sustaining his life and bringing him back home after what had been the most challenging and uncertain 894 days of our lives,” they said, as reported by The Associated Press news agency.

Corbett had been living in Afghanistan with his family during the collapse of the US-backed government in 2021 and was detained by Taliban authorities in August 2022 during a business trip.

The Taliban emphasized the significance of the agreement in fostering diplomatic engagement.

“The Islamic Emirate views positively those actions of the United States that contribute to the normalization and expansion of relations between the two countries,” the statement read, adding thanks to Qatar for its critical role in mediating the exchange.

The Islamic Emirate views positively steps taken by the United States that aid normalization & expansion of relations between the two countries. — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Afghanistan (@MoFA_Afg) January 21, 2025

Describing the deal as “a good example of resolving issues through dialogue,” the Taliban indicated a desire for improved ties.

The announcement comes shortly after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, who previously oversaw the U.S.-Taliban agreement that paved the way for the American military withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Trump’s return to the presidency has reignited discussions about future engagement with the Taliban. Following his election victory in November, the Taliban expressed hope for “a new chapter” in bilateral relations.

According to a Biden National Security Council spokesperson, the release on early Tuesday was the result of two years of intense negotiations and numerous trips to Doha by White House and State Department officials.

The CIA was also involved in the discussions, contributing to the intricate diplomatic maneuvering that led to Tuesday’s successful operation.

Biden administration officials expressed disappointment that two other Americans, George Glezmann and Mahmoud Habibi, were not part of the exchange.

“We couldn’t turn down the opportunity to bring at least Corbett and McKenty home,” a senior official commented.

Notably, the Taliban has never officially acknowledged holding Habibi, although the U.S. government still considers him a hostage.