talabat showcases various Made-in-Qatar brands in collaboration with Monoprix

Through its collaboration with Monoprix, talabat aims to take the lead in supporting and promoting the Made in Qatar products.

talabat Qatar has partnered with Monoprix to promote locally-made products on its app.

With a focus on supporting the homegrown brands of Qatar, talabat is excited to provide customers with an exclusive selection of Made-in-Qatar products through its platform.

The leading service provided in Qatar held a press conference at their corporate headquarters with the presence of Khaled el Khatouri, store manager of Monoprix.

The press meeting highlighted the importance of promoting indigenous Made-in-Qatar products through active collaboration between the two entities.

The range of products available through talabat’s Monoprix store include a diverse selection of snacks, dairy products, puffs, bakery items, fresh meat and beverages from some of the most reputable and well-known brands in the Gulf country.

These include American Garden, Baladna, Dandy, Ghadeer, Mazzraty, Mcvitie’s, Pringles, Qatar Pafki, QBake and Rayyan.

Francisco Miguel De Sousa, Managing Director of talabat in Qatar, shared his thoughts on the announcement and said: “At talabat, contributing to the growth of the local economy and offering a taste of Qatar’s rich and authentic culture is very important to us.

By promoting Made-in-Qatar brands on our app, we aim to support local businesses and celebrate the authenticity and traditional flavors of homegrown products.”

Sebastien Farhat, Regional General Manager of Monoprix, expressed his excitement about the collaboration with talabat, saying, “We are delighted to work with talabat to showcase the best of Qatar’s homegrown brands.

Our commitment to quality products and excellent customer service is aligned with talabat’s vision, and we are excited to work together to provide customers with a unique and convenient shopping experience.”

Customers can now order Made-in-Qatar products through the talabat app and have them delivered straight to their doorstep, experiencing convenient and hassle-free shopping.

For more information about talabat’s range of Made-in-Qatar products, you can visit Monoprix’s store on the talabat app.

Customers can also download the talabat application through the iOS App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery.