talabat collaborates with Google Cloud to accelerate company growth

talabat has collaborated with Google Cloud, a leading provider of cloud computing services – utilising performance analysis and operational data in order to further develop the talabat application towards customer needs and ordering trends.

With the launch of Google Cloud’s new region in Doha, to support the Qatar National Vision 2030, Google Cloud further aligns with talabat’s mission to better the ecosystem in the MENA region and grow their tech and innovation locally.

Through this collaboration, talabat is able to amplify its performance analysis and insights into market trends and supplement the efficient management of its wide database in order to make strategic data-driven decisions.

Francisco De Sousa, Managing Director of talabat in Qatar states that, “Through this partnership with talabat, Google Cloud has given us access to advanced analytics and machine learning tools needed to meet the demands of our growing customer base.

We can also gain more valuable insights into our customers’ preferences and behavior, which allows us to optimize our services and offerings to meet their needs.”

Ghassan Kosta, Qatar Country Manager at Google Cloud added, “The unique, industry-tailored solutions provided by Google Cloud are our unique differentiators when working with businesses in Qatar and the Middle East.

We are thrilled that talabat is leveraging these solutions that combine artificial intelligence and machine learning to bring deep meaning to their data, understand customers in a profound way, and deliver customers a seamless experience that fits their needs.”

talabat has also fully adopted Google Workspace in all its workforce, improving employee communication and driving better engagement throughout the tech hubs, digitalising all company content for an easier work stream.

