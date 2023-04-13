talabat partners with charities to facilitate customer donations during Ramadan

During the holy month, talabat customers can donate meal boxes through the app that are tailored to provide iftar meals.

talabat has launched multiple campaigns in collaboration with Qatar Red Crescent, Qatar Charity and Qatar Cancer Society to help facilitate the donation of funds, meal kits and gift boxes to those in need in Qatar.

These initiatives are a part of talabat’s ongoing efforts to support the community during Ramadan.

During the holy month, customers can donate meal boxes through talabat that are tailored to provide iftar meals.

The meal boxes include several essential food items for iftar, such as rice, chicken, dates, fruits, laban and water, for an affordable price of 16 QAR, and will be delivered directly by the Qatar Red Crescent Society.

Commenting on the announcement, Francisco Miguel De Sousa, Managing Director of talabat Qatar, said: “Ramadan is a time of giving, and we are committed to doing our part to make a difference in the lives of those in need. It is our mission to make food delivery accessible and convenient for everyone, and we believe that everyone should have access to nutritious meals, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.”

Additionally, and as part of the Ramadan spirit, Qatar Cancer Society and talabat are facilitating the donation of specially curated gift boxes for the price of 100 QAR to children who are currently undergoing treatment.

Customers can also donate funds to the Qatar Cancer Society through the app which will help organise an Iftar gathering for patients during the holy month.

talabat is further collaborating with Qatar Charity to encourage customers to donate Iftar meals through the app for the price of 17 QAR.

Qatar Charity will deliver the meals to those in need, ensuring that they have access to nutritious and wholesome meals during the holy month.

Customers can donate to these charities by downloading the talabat application through the iOS App Store, Google Play store and Huawei App Gallery.