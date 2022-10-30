talabat launches ‘Together We’re Unstoppable’ campaign in Qatar

On Sunday, talabat, the region’s leading local tech platform, launched its “Together We’re Unstoppable” campaign, reiterating its operational readiness to support the nation ahead of an exciting period as it prepares to welcome millions of visitors from around the world.

The campaign, which will be running as of 30 October, includes multiple initiatives including a celebratory song for Qatar, that features famous Qatar Football Association player Ahmad Al Meghessib, athlete Lulwa Al Marri and social media content creator Anas AbouQamer.

As the Official Delivery Partner of the Qatar Football Team, talabat’s operational readiness, newly launched campaign among the other initiatives taking place over the next few weeks, emphasise the company’s commitment to meet its local community’s needs when it comes to getting their orders delivered reliably and conveniently across the country – and at the push of a button.

Commenting on the announcement, Francisco Miguel De Sousa, Managing Director of talabat Qatar said: “This is certainly a time of celebration for the State of Qatar, and we at talabat share the enthusiasm and eagerness everyone has in preparation for the world’s largest event to kickoff.

Through this campaign and many others, we continually focus on the positive impact we bring to our communities and how together, we’re unstoppable. We will be cheering for the Qatar National Team over the next few weeks ahead, both as official sponsors and local football enthusiasts and supporters.”

Over the next two months, talabat Qatar will be participating in a number of exciting events and initiatives, including Lusail Winter Wonderland.

As the Official F&B sponsor, the company will provide theme park visitors with a seamless order experience through the talabat app, easing their waiting time at nearby food booths and allowing more time to enjoy the entertainment experience.

The world-class theme park is set to welcome over 1.5 million visitors annually, attracting regional tourists and enhancing Qatar’s entertainment offerings.

talabat Qatar is hosting a fan terrace located in the Pullman Doha West Bay, which is expected to welcome hundreds of guests daily from 20 November – 18 December.

The space will host various activities including live music, local food and beverage vendors, various entertainment options and much more across the 1,200 sqm terrace.

talabat’s participation and launch of local events, combined with their operational readiness to optimise delivery operations within the local community, is inline with the country’s vision of bringing people together during the upcoming busy season.

Customers can download the talabat application through the iOS App Store, Google Playstore and Huawei App Gallery.