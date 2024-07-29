Talabat launches ‘Summer Together Campaign’ 2024 Edition

The region’s leading platform for everyday deliveries has relaunched its annual summer initiatives in collaboration with Al Rayyan Water, as part of its duty of care towards rider safety and well-being.

Talabat, the region’s leading platform for everyday deliveries, has officially relaunched the ‘Summer Together’ campaign to assist riders across the region. This campaign is in line with talabat’s duty of care towards rider safety and well-being, ensuring that they are well taken care of while out on deliveries during the summer. Additionally, talabat has introduced newer initiatives sponsored by Al Rayyan Water to support riders, further complementing the overall ‘Summer Together’ campaign.

Summer Kits

The campaign includes summer kits consisting of water bottles, making sure that riders remain cool and hydrated at all times. Riders are also provided with bike windshields to minimise glare on the road and prevent their phones from overheating.

Rest stop buses



This year, Talabat has also launched buses across Qatar to enable riders access to air-

conditioned areas where they can take a break to grab a snack, hydrate or charge

their phones. Sponsored by Al Rayyan Water, these rest stops are fully stocked with chilled water for riders on the move.

Partner waiting areas



As part of its collaboration with restaurant partners, Talabat has encouraged partners

like Pearl Juice Bar in Doha Festival City, Kopi Kade, Harvest Coffee, and Clementine to Juice at The Pearl to set up air-conditioned waiting areas where riders can rest while

picking up deliveries.

In addition, riders will receive regular updates and tips on how to keep safe during the

summer, along with bus locations and operating hours, kit pick-up locations through the use of optimised technology.

The Managing Director of Talabat in Qatar, Francisco Miguel De Sousa, said: “We would also like to extend our gratitude to Al Rayyan Water for generously providing water bottles for our riders in our designated rest areas.”

“I encourage our valued customers to… greet all riders with a smile and kind words, and perhaps a bottle of a cool beverage when receiving orders.” He added.



Customers can download talabat on the iOS App Store, Google Play Store or

Huawei App Gallery.