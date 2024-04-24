Talabat is your default app on Xiaomi phones

The Internet Business Department of Xiaomi, the global technology leader, announces a partnership with Talabat, the region’s leading platform for everyday deliveries.

The Internet Business Department of Xiaomi, the global technology leader, announces a partnership with talabat, the region’s leading platform for everyday deliveries. Through this partnership the talabat app will now come preloaded on Xiaomi phones in certain markets in the Middle East, offering users convenience with quicker access to the app.

Launching in February, this partnership will span four markets across the region: Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Iraq. The partnership between the two major industry leaders showcases a shared commitment to enhance user engagement.

“The launch of the Air Preload Solution in United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt and Iraq represents a strategic milestone for talabat and Xiaomi’s Internet Business Department as they continue to explore opportunities in other markets potentially after this phase,” said Mr. George Zhang, Head of Internet Business Department, SEA, Xiaomi.

Mr. Stefano Vecchio, Vice President, Strategy & Innovation at talabat, said: “We’re continuously looking at ways to create engaging and relevant partnerships with industry leaders – collaborating with Xiaomi to pre-install the talabat app on Xiaomi mobile devices across the region proves our commitment to simplify the everyday life of customers in the region, by delivering food, groceries and more to their doorstep.”

This exciting partnership between talabat and Xiaomi empowers both platforms to exchange expertise and resources, offering both users and businesses the best experience possible.

Haven’t tried talabat yet? You don’t need to install it! You can find the app preloaded on your Xiaomi phone now.

About Talabat

Since launching in Kuwait in 2004, talabat, the region’s leading platform for everyday delivery, has been offering convenience and reliability to its customers.

talabat’s local roots run deep, offering a real understanding of the needs of the communities we serve in eight countries across the region. We harness innovative technology and knowledge to simplify everyday life for our customers, optimize operations for over 65,000 restaurants and local shops, and provide tens of thousands of riders with reliable earning opportunities daily.

At talabat, we foster an innovative environment where our 5,000 talabaty can strive to create a positive impact across the region through the use of our platform. We leverage our technology to give back, by partnering with over 35 charities and NGOs around the region.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018. Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of “Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users’ hearts”, Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world’s leading smartphone companies. In September 2023, the MAU of MIUI reached approximately 623 million globally. The company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, reaching approximately 699 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones, laptops and tablets) as of September 30, 2023. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2023, Xiaomi was included in the Fortune Global 500 list for the fifth year in a row, ranking 360th.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.