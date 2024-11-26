Synectics secures £2.3m oil and gas contracts in Qatar and Brazil

These contracts, awarded for projects in Qatar and Brazil, underline Synectics’ technical expertise and leadership in providing advanced security solutions for critical infrastructure.

Synectics, a UK-based security and surveillance technology company, has announced two significant contract wins in the oil and gas sector, valued at a combined £2.3m ($2.89m).

The larger of the two contracts, worth approximately £1.8m ($2.27m), has been awarded to North Oil Company (NOC), which is responsible for nearly half of Qatar’s oil production.

Synectics will supply its COEX camera station technology to bolster security at the Al-Shaheen oil field, the largest in Qatar.

NOC is currently expanding its offshore Ruya Project as part of broader efforts to enhance production capacity at Al-Shaheen. The COEX camera stations will play a pivotal role in this expansion, ensuring robust surveillance of critical offshore platforms and operational activities. This advanced technology will contribute to the safety and security of both personnel and assets.

The deployment will occur in two phases, scheduled for 2025 and 2026. This marks the third phase of the Al-Shaheen expansion project where Synectics’ solutions have been selected.

Amanda Larnder, Synectics’ CEO and CFO, expressed pride in the company’s ongoing collaboration with NOC.

“This is the third phase of the Al-Shaheen expansion awarded to us, and we are pleased that we continue to be the vendor of choice on this prestigious project. We look forward to working with North Oil Company and continuing to strengthen our long-standing relationship,” she said in a statement.

The second contract, valued at approximately £500,000 ($629,000) involves the provision of specialist security and surveillance solutions for a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel operating off the coast of Brazil.

Synectics’ systems will be integral to the vessel’s security operations, offering enhanced situational awareness and ensuring compliance with stringent offshore safety and performance standards.

“The award of the FPSO vessel represents another key milestone for Synectics in supporting critical offshore operations with innovative and reliable technology tailored to meet the demands of the global energy sector,” Larnder said, highlighting the importance of this milestone.