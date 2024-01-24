20th Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition: What to expect

The event will see the unveiling of Tiffany& Co. 2024 Bird on a Pearl and Bulgari’s bespoke ‘High Jewellery’ necklace.

The 20th edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) is set to captivate audiences with its diverse and exquisite collection this year.

Scheduled from February 5 to 11, this edition promises to showcase over 500 brands hailing from 10 different countries.

The event, covering 30,000 sqm at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), is poised to introduce notable features this year including the Indian and Turkish pavilions.

Open to the public with free entry, the exhibition will operate daily from 12 pm to 10 pm, except on Fridays when it will open from 3 pm to 11 pm.

The Qatari Designers Pavilion will host 10 exhibitors, showcasing the creative prowess of local talent.

Among the distinguished additions are Key Gems, AlMajid Home, Renee Jewels, Naylah, Kooheji Jewellery, and Hessa Jewels, initiated by Qatari Designer Hessa as part of the Qatari designers initiative.

The exhibition extends beyond the display of exquisite jewellery and watches. It includes educational workshops led by experts.

This year, supermodel Irina Shayk and sports icon Thierry Henry stand as the faces of 2024’s campaign.

The “Big 8” participants this year are a blend of local and international luxury brands, including AlFardan Jewellery, Al Majed Jewellery, Ali Bin Ali Luxury, Amiri Gems, Fifty One East, Al Muftah Jewellery, Blue Salon, and Bulgari.

Special debuts at DJWE 2024 include Tiffany& Co.’s 2024 Bird on a Pearl and Bulgari’s ‘High Jewellery’ necklace.

AlMajed Jewellery and Blue Salon will introduce new ‘Qatar Limited Edition’ watches and jewellery brands.

Phillips, renowned for its world-record-breaking watch auctions, will also be a part of the exhibition.

Additionally, Education Above All collaborates with Brazilian jeweller Silvia Furmanovich and Qatari Designers for this year’s edition.