Star athlete Mutaz Barshim becomes Qatar Charity humanitarian ambassador

QC and Barshim signed an agreement to officiate the exchange on Sunday.

Qatari star athlete Mutaz Barshim has been named the humanitarian ambassador by Qatar Charity (QC).

The aim is to bring attention to humanitarian issues and garner support for QC’s projects and initiatives carried out both domestically and internationally.

Barshim is considered as one of the greatest high jumpers in the sport’s history. In three separate editions—London 2017, Doha 2019, and Eugene, USA 2022—the Qatari champion won the championship.

We’re thrilled to announce Qatari sports champion #MoatazBarshim a Humanitarian Ambassador to Qatar Charity to support our advocacy efforts and mobilizing support for QC’s humanitarian projects and initiatives implemented in #Qatar and around the world. pic.twitter.com/yiWK0WFf7U — Qatar Charity Global (@qcharityglobal) February 26, 2023

In accordance with the agreement, the sports champion will take part in numerous regional, national, and foreign conferences as well as QC’s field visits, attend its events, and promote a project or campaign for QC on social media.

The track and field athlete will also help plan neighbourhood fundraising activities, adopt and promote a charity project, and help inform the public about QC’s local, regional, and global humanitarian efforts.

“Qatar Charity is proud to have Barshim as its humanitarian ambassador,” said QC CEO Yousuf bin Ahmed Al Kuwari.

The CEO of QC spotlighted the charitable work done by international athlete Barshim and other well-known individuals.

He said such work is enhanced by their influence in bringing attention to humanitarian situations and mobilising funding for projects and initiatives that aid the underprivileged in underdeveloped communities and those affected by crises and disasters around the world.

Barshim went on to say that influential people in various sectors ought to engage in volunteer and philanthropic work, help those in need, and promote awareness of humanitarian issues.