Souq Waqif to operate 24/7 during World cup: reports

Night owl? Well, Doha is turning into a city that never sleeps during the mega-football tournament.

Shops and restaurants in Souq Waqif will be permitted to remain open 24 hours a day starting next month, in time for millions attending the FIFA World Cup, local news reported.

Hundreds of restaurants around the country have also amended their menus to include more cuisines to cater to fans expected to flood tourist hotspots during their visit to the Gulf state.

Some restaurant managers and owners have also confirmed an increase in the number of their goods and staff to ensure a steady flow, local Al Sharq reported.

On the other hand, some businesses have started to stock up on extra supplies for the region’s first ever FIFA World Cup.

Souq Waqif is one of the most popular landmarks in Qatar, showcasing the country’s heritage, culture and traditions.

The traditional landmark has stood for more than 100 years, offering stores to explore and stories to hear from locals.

It is also situated around different fan zones as well as a number of metro stations and is a walkable distance from the Corniche- which is set to be closed for all vehicles to allow pedestrians to roam freely.

As football fans await the start of the Qatar World Cup, various venues in Doha are gearing up for the upcoming tournament.

Several tourist hotspots around the country have also been given the green light to close late in order to allow fans to experience the country’s exciting landmarks after matches.

Commercial complexes are now open until 2 am, an increase from the usual 11 pm closing hours.

The new hours will remain until the end of the World cup on December 18, which also coincides with Qatar National Day.