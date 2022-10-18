World Cup spirit at City Center Mall 

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will accommodate an anticipated 1.5 million visitors at the region’s first-ever World Cup.

As football fans await the start of the Qatar World Cup, various venues in Doha are gearing up for the upcoming tournament.

Doha’s City Center mall has decorated its allies with the vibrant flags of the 32 countries participating in the World Cup, and additional flags are expected to be displayed on the building.

During the World Cup, the mall will host a variety of events, including professional athletes performing football juggling, skateboarding, bicycle shows, and other activities.

Fans will also have their share of the activities as the mall will dedicate entertainment areas around the mall giving them the opportunity to enjoy some challenges and win prizes. The games will include foosballs, football header challenge, face colouring and more.

City Center opened in 2001 and was one of the first shopping malls in Doha. It is the town’s most visited family-oriented center, with a diverse selection of international and local brand stores, renowned restaurants, coffee shops, entertainment venues, banks, pharmacies, and services.

City Center Doha is located near the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center and has direct internal access to five hotels, surrounded by ministries, office buildings, and luxury residential towers.

Moreover, magnificent golden LED structures will decorate the mall’s common areas and entrances giving the visitors the opportunity to take selfies during the tournament.

