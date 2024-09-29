Sofitel Rabat Jardin des Roses appoints Hani Akkari as new General Manager

The Sofitel Rabat Jardin des Roses has announced the appointment of Hani Akkari as General Manager. With more than 15 years of experience in the luxury hotel industry, Mr Akkari joins the team after having successfully managed the Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort in Doha, building its reputation as one of the most prestigious establishments in the region.

Mr Akkari has previously held many management positions within the Accor Group, including participating in the pre-opening of the Fairmont Doha and managing key events such as the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He also led the team at the Alwadi Hotel MGallery in Doha to remarkable success from its opening.

‘I am delighted to be joining Sofitel Rabat Jardin des Roses, a landmark address that epitomises French luxury and elegance, under the Sofitel brand emblem, renowned for its “French Zest” – that unique ability to fuse the beauty of local cultures with exceptional craftsmanship, while creating authentic encounters in the world’s most desirable destinations,’ said Hani Akkari.

The company has expressed its sincere gratitude to Mr Hassan Bargach for his 16 years of “dedication to the excellence of this iconic establishment.” Mr Bargach is set to continue to use his expertise and ‘’Savoir-faire’’ in his new role as Executive Vice President, overseeing Accor’s luxury properties in the Risma portfolio.

The arrival of Mr Akkari marks a new chapter for the Sofitel Rabat Jardin des Roses, which will continue to offer unique experiences, harmoniously blending French refinement with the richness of local culture.

About Sofitel Hotels & Resorts

Sofitel Hotels & Resorts is an ambassador of modern French style, culture and art-de-vivre around the world. Established in 1964, Sofitel is the first international luxury hotel brand to originate from France with more than 120 chic and remarkable hotels in the world’s most sought after destinations. Sofitel exudes a refined and understated sense of modern luxury, always blending a touch of French decadence with the very best of the locale. The Sofitel collection includes such notable hotels as Sofitel Paris Le Faubourg, Sofitel London St James, Sofitel Munich Bayerpost, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Sofitel Mexico City Reforma, Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square, Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour and Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort. Sofitel is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,200 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. sofitel.com | all.com | group.accor.com

About the Sofitel Rabat Jardin des Roses

Nestling in the heart of the Moroccan capital, the Sofitel Rabat Jardin des Roses is a haven of luxury, charm and distinction, surrounded by sumptuous gardens. It perfectly embodies French elegance and Moroccan hospitality, offering its guests unique and unforgettable experiences.