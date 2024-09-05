Snoonu secures five-year strategic partnership with Web Summit Qatar

Snoonu’s five-year partnership with Web Summit aligns with Qatar Vision 2030’s goal of leveraging technology to build a lasting knowledge-based society.

Snoonu, a prominent Qatari tech company within the e-commerce and delivery sector, has entered into a strategic five-year partnership with Web Summit, the world’s largest technology conference.

This collaboration aligns with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to build a knowledge-based economy through investments in technology and innovation.

“At Snoonu, we are committed to supporting Qatar’s transition into a smart and sustainable economy,” Hamad Mubarak Al Hajri, the founder and CEO of Snoonu, told Doha News on Thursday.

“Every step we take is aimed at strengthening Qatar’s digital ecosystem, empowering businesses, and providing sustainable solutions for all,” he added.

At a signing ceremony in Doha on Wednesday, the agreement highlighted Snoonu’s commitment to advancing technological innovation in Qatar.

The company’s involvement in the 2024 Web Summit was a success, with over 80 engineers and product experts conducting seven workshops, fostering engagement with global tech leaders.

The partnership with Web Summit supports Qatar’s efforts to enhance its tech infrastructure, positioning the country as a hub for innovation and digital transformation.

Qatar’s National Vision 2030 emphasises digital transformation as a key to achieving sustainable development and improving citizens’ quality of life, with advancements in broadband access, 5G, and internet usage.

“We are excited to continue our journey with Web Summit over the next five years,” Al Hajri said. “This partnership is not just an investment in Snoonu’s future but also a commitment to Qatar’s tech ecosystem.”

Adam Connon, Country Manager at Web Summit Qatar, welcomed the collaboration.

“This partnership reflects both Web Summit’s and Snoonu’s dedication to advancing the tech ecosystem in Qatar and the broader region,” he said.

Snoonu will play a pivotal role at the Web Summit Qatar in February 2025, fostering connections between the Middle East’s tech sector and global markets.

Through its participation in these high-profile engagements, Snoonu is advancing its growth while also contributing to Qatar’s economic diversification and technological advancement.

Snoonu will also participate in the upcoming Web Summit Lisbon from November 11-14, furthering its international presence.

The event presents a valuable opportunity for global exposure and networking, allowing companies to showcase their innovations on an international stage.

“It’s a platform where we not only share our technological advancements but also learn and bring back valuable insights that contribute to our nation’s ambitious goals under Qatar Vision 2030,” Al Hajri said.