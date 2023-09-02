Snapchat users can soon generate AI selfies with new ‘Dreams’ feature

The platform will gradually roll out the feature to users around the world.

Snapchat users worldwide may soon be able to advance their selfies with the platform’s new generative AI “Dreams” feature, as the social media app joins in the footsteps of giants in incorporating the technology in their services.

The social media platform announced the launch of the new feature on Tuesday, unlocking more selfie options for its 750 million global users.

However, it is only available in Australia and New Zealand and will be rolled out to other users across the world “over the next few weeks”.

“With a new Gen AI powered feature called Dreams, Snapchatters can create fantastical images that let them try on new identities–be it a mermaid in a deep-seascape, or a renaissance era royal,” Snapchat said in a statement.

In order to enjoy Dreams, users must first swipe up to the camera screen and hit the ‘Memories’ option, where they can find the new feature’s tab. Users can then tap ‘Create Dreams’ to upload and take selfies that are then processed before generating eight different AI characters.

“Your first eight are complimentary, and you can make more with an in-app purchase,” Snapchat explained.

Snapchat’s launch of Dreams follows a similar move by other tech giants who have already joined the generative AI race.

The most recent example is Google, which shook the tech industry with a batch of generative AI capabilities on its various platforms. On Thursday, the tech company revealed that it has been experimenting with new generative AI features in its search engine.

“In the few months since launching generative AI in Search, we’re finding in our research that people are having a positive experience, and are using SGE for help with more complex queries and entirely new types of questions,” Google said.

Thanks to generative AI, users enjoy a better search experience on the web with automated responses popping up to make it much easier to obtain information.

Snapchat’s regional popularity

The Gulf region represents Snapchat’s most active users.

According to previous data published by Snapchat’s advertising resources, Qatari Snapchatters made up 735,000 users in early 2022.

“Snapchat has a highly engaged community in Qatar and we are delighted to announce our expanding presence in MENA with the opening of a new office in Doha, which reflects our support to Qatar’s growing and vibrant digital landscape,” the company’s Middle East General Manager Hussein Freijeh said last year.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Media Use in the Middle East survey witnessed a growth in Snapchat’s popularity specifically in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, and Tunisia within a year.

The report also witnessed a decline of users in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in the same period, though the latest data suggest a possible increase in the users’ rate.