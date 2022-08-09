Snapchat eyes Qatar creators with new Doha expansion office

Despite the emergence of competitors such as TikTok, Snapchat has continued to expand worldwide.

Social media giant Snap Inc has confirmed plans to expand into Qatar with a new office in its capital Doha, a statement read.

The California-based parent company of popular social media platform Snapchat, announced a new agreement with Qatar’s communication office to boost its presence in the country.

“Snapchat has a highly engaged community in Qatar and we are delighted to announce our expanding presence in MENA with the opening of a new office in Doha, which reflects our support to Qatar’s growing and vibrant digital landscape,” the company’s Middle East General Manager Hussein Freijeh said.

The move is expected to tap into the local community of creators, businesses and avid social media users in a bid to solidify Snapchat as a leading social media platform as competition increases worldwide.

The opening of the office in Qatar will also allow the firm to “invest in developer partnerships to create even more opportunities for digital transformation in Qatar,” Freijeh added.

“We are pleased to welcome Snap Inc to Qatar and look forward to seeing the Snap community grow,” Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, Director of the Government Communications Office, said.

“This new office and strategic partnership will help them reach one of the most vibrant and digitally enabled knowledge economies in the region and will allow our citizens to continue to engage with dynamic technology for creative and commercial uses.”

According to the US-based firm, Snapchat currently boasts 319 million daily active users that produce more than 5 billion videos and and photographs every day.

The 2022 numbers prove to be starkly contrasted with figures from 2014 when it had just 59 million active daily users.

Currently, Saudi Arabia is the fifth biggest market for Snapchat with some 19.7 million active users. Iraq comes in at ninth place with 12.8 million users, while Egypt comes in tenth place with 12.75 million users.

Despite the emergence of competitors such as TikTok, Snapchat put its revenue at 2.5 billion in 2021 before then announcing nearly double the amount in 2021 with 4.1 billion.