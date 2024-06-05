Slovenia in talks over possible direct Qatar Airways flights

Flydubai is currently the only Gulf carrier serving Ljubljana.

Tanja Fajon, Slovenia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs, is exploring the potential for establishing direct flights between her country and Qatar, according to several reports.

During her visit to the Gulf nation in May, Fajon held discussions with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Additionally, the two sides signed an agreement in Doha, which exempts holders of diplomatic and special passports from entry visa requirements.

Last year, Qatar Airways started codesharing on Air Serbia’s flights between Belgrade and the Slovenian capital.

Recently, a large Qatari delegation, headed by the country’s ruler Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, visited Slovenia, during which potential flights were also discussed.

A statement from the Qatari delegation at the time said while of interest, opening a new route requires time to study the market.

“Once this is completed, flights will be launched,” the statement said. “Slovenia is a tourism-oriented country that relies on this sector as a main resource in the economy and has attractive facilities. Tourism between the two countries could see a leap in the coming period.””, the Qatari delegation said.”

