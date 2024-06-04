Toyota head office raided over safety data scandal

The Japanese automaker sold a record 11.23 million vehicles globally last year.

Japan’s transport ministry has raided the headquarters of motor giant Toyota as a scandal over faulty safety data with automakers escalated within the country.

In a shocking revelation, the world’s largest carmaker has admitted to engaging in deceptive practices by cheating on various certification and safety tests for seven car models sold in Japan, three of which are still in production.

The scandal has placed the Japanese car industry in the spotlight, as Honda, Mazda, and Suzuki also confessed to submitting faulty data.

According to reports, Japanese officials have said that the car brands are due to be inspected this week, and Mazda and Yamaha have also been ordered to suspend shipments of some vehicle models.

“We are not a perfect company. But if we see anything wrong, we will take a step back and keep trying to correct it,” Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda said in a press conference a day before the raid.

In a press release, Toyota said that only seven models were affected.

“The model certification applications in question involve inadequate data in pedestrian and occupant protection tests for three production models (Corolla Fielder/Axio and Yaris Cross) and errors in crash tests and other test methods for four discontinued models (Crown, Isis, Sienta, and Lexus RX),” Toyota said.

“Therefore, there is no need to stop using the affected vehicles,” Toyota added.

“However, considering these findings, we have taken action to temporarily halt shipments and sales of three models currently produced in Japan, effective today.”

Despite the controversies it has faced, Toyota remains the top-selling auto brand in the world for the fourth consecutive year.

A common sight on Qatari roads, the Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the most popular cars, known for its durability and performance in desert conditions.

According to reports, the most sold vehicle in 2021 was the Toyota Land Cruiser, with 4,676 units sold, followed by the Toyota Hilux and the Nissan Patrol.