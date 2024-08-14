Sidra Medicine launches new memory clinic for women

Memory Clinic at Sidra Medicine offers specialised care and preventative strategies for women aged 60 and above, addressing both early signs of dementia and ongoing management.

Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, opened a Memory Clinic designed to meet the mental health needs of women aged 60 and above.

This new clinic is part of the hospital’s broader effort to expand its wellness and mental health services for women in Qatar.

The Memory Clinic is a key resource for women concerned about dementia. It offers preventative strategies for those looking to maintain cognitive health and specialised care for those already diagnosed.

Dr Sami Omer, Attending Physician and Psychiatrist, leads the Memory Clinic. He emphasises the importance of distinguishing between normal aging and dementia.

According to a Sidra Medicine press release, Dr Omer emphasised the importance of understanding “memory loss is not a normal part of aging” and the existence of “clear distinction between the natural aging process and dementia, which is an illness.”

“If you or a loved one are experiencing symptoms of memory loss, we strongly recommend seeking professional help. Early intervention allows for timely treatment and management strategies, which can significantly improve outcomes and potentially slow the progression of conditions like dementia.” He stated.

Research indicates that women are at a higher risk of developing dementia, with up to 40 percent of dementia cases being preventable.

Dr Omer explained, “the risk of dementia at the age of 65 is around 1.5%. This risk doubles every five years after the age of 65, reaching 30 percent by age 90. Since dementia can develop over 15 to 21 years, focusing on prevention during the ages of 45-60 is ideal.”

Dr Zainab Imam, Division Chief of Women’s Mental Health at Sidra Medicine, said: “At our Memory Clinic, we are dedicated to supporting families navigating the challenges of dementia care.”

“We offer practical tips, expert guidance, and ongoing support, empowering them to provide compassionate and effective care for their loved ones. Our goal is to enhance the quality of life for both individuals living with dementia and their families,” she added.

The Memory Clinic aims to provide personalised advice on exercise, lifestyle changes, sleep hygiene, and diet, while also promoting physical activity and emphasizing the importance of blood sugar control for mental well-being.