Fashion Trust Arabia cancels awards ceremony in Qatar to stand in solidarity with Gaza

Fashion Trust Arabia is a philanthropic initiative that aims to provide financial and business support to talented fashion designers from the MENA region.

Fashion Trust Arabia (FTA) has announced the cancellation of its Fifth Annual Awards Ceremony and all forthcoming activities in light of the genocide unfolding in Gaza, as a show of solidarity with Palestinians facing Israeli aggression.

“In light of the ongoing and deeply distressing humanitarian crisis in Palestine we have taken the decision to cancel our Fifth Annual Awards Ceremony, which was set to take place last month, and all our upcoming activities. We have made this decision out of solidarity and respect,” said the organisation in a statement.

The prestigious awards event, known to be a cornerstone for up-and-coming designers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with celebrities like Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell in attendance, was scheduled to be held last month but was called off after the organisation chose to take a stand amid the escalating Israeli assault on Gaza.

The besieged strip has been facing non-stop Israeli bombardment for one month. Since the start of the war on October 7, the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, including 4,104 children—who represent 40% of the total toll.

In its statement, the organisation also expressed sorrow over the loss of innocent lives and called upon global leaders to take immediate action to halt the bloodshed.

“We are absolutely heartbroken and devastated to witness the loss of innocent lives.”

One of FTA’s goals is to nurture young talent within the MENA region, with a belief in the unifying power of art and creativity.

In the coming weeks, FTA says it plans to shift its focus towards highlighting the rich Palestinian culture and fashion, leveraging its expansive network of designers. This initiative aims to foster cultural appreciation and support, and provides a platform for the beauty and history of Palestinian artistry to be shared globally.

The organisation said it will remain steadfast in its mission to support young creatives, emphasising the necessity of peace for artistic growth and innovation.

“Our hearts are very heavy, but it is our responsibility to persist in our mission,” the statement added.

The organisation is structured as a non-profit entity and has positioned itself as a pivotal platform for up-and-coming designers to gain recognition and access opportunities that can propel their careers to an international level.

It was founded in Qatar and operates under the patronage of Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and is co-chaired by Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. The initiative is part of Qatar’s wider efforts to establish itself as a cultural hub and to foster creative industries in the Middle East and beyond.