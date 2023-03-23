Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim submits new bid for Manchester United remaining confident in proposal 

The Qatari group is fully confident of their refined proposal for Old Trafford amid competition from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe.

The Manchester United saga appears to have started another chapter as Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and rival bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe have both resubmitted bids for the sale of the top-flight English club.

No known deadlines have been officialised in the race for Manchester United, but the direction of activity by both bidders indicates the intention to sell by the Glazers.

A delegation absent of Sheikh Jassim toured the Old Trafford arena earlier this month, with reports claiming that discussions lasted 10 hours between the two parties.

Determined to still invest in the football teams, the training centre, stadium and broader infrastructure, including the fan experience and the communities that Manchester United supports, Sheikh Jassim is still eyeing a 100% acquisition of the club.

No details have been revealed yet on the Qatari’s new bid, but a source close to Sheikh Jassim’s told AFP that he remains confident that his bid is “the best for the club, fans and local community.”

INEOS chemical company founder Ratcliffe has already clarified his bid will not table the £6bn offer price but instead purchase only the shareholding owned by the Glazer family, which amounts to 69% of Manchester United.

Last week, the 70-year-old billionaire was spotted arriving at Old Trafford to spend six hours of meetings with the management of the deal.

Currently, only two public offers have been made for the club despite rumoured interest from other parties.

US Firm Elliott Management is said to have made it through the second stage of the bidding process.

Still, the hedge fund is not looking to buy the football club but rather help fund external bidders who can invest within the Glazer family if they decide to stay on as owners.