Seventh batch of injured Palestinians arrives in Qatar for treatment



Qatar receives the seventh batch of injured Palestinians from Gaza as part of a continuing initiative led by Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to treat those affected by Israel’s attack on Gaza.

Qatar has received the seventh batch of injured Palestinians from the Gaza Strip on Sunday, marking a continuation of the initiative led by the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, aiming to treat 1,500 Palestinians from those who were affected by the Israeli attack on Gaza.

This latest group of injured Gazans arrived in Doha through concerted efforts with Italian and French authorities.

The primary goal of this humanitarian mission was to mitigate the devastating consequences of the genocide being committed in Gaza by Israel, particularly in the healthcare and relief sectors.

This comes as part of broader attempts to secure a ceasefire and de-escalate tensions in the Gaza Strip.

Preceding this, the sixth batch of wounded Palestinians arrived last thursday, similarly destined for treatment in Doha.

Hamad Yousef Al Maliki, Director of the Office of the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment.

Speaking of the back-to-back arrivals of the sixth and seventh groups, he highlighted the collaboration with French and Italian counterparts. The patients were initially transported to Italian and French medical facilities in El Arish before their transfer to Doha.

Al Maliki, in his statement to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), extended gratitude to Egypt for its role in facilitating the transportation of the injured.

Jean-Baptiste Favre, the French Ambassador to Qatar, explained that the injured Palestinians, initially treated aboard the French ship “Dixmude” in El Arish, were transferred to Qatar for continued care.

Favre emphasised the joint efforts of Qatar and France in expediting humanitarian aid to Gaza and in striving towards an immediate truce and comprehensive ceasefire.

From the Italian side, First Secretary at the Embassy of the Italian Republic to Qatar Consul Enrico Massa shared that 13 patients, treated aboard the Italian Navy ship “Vulcano” hosting a field hospital, were received in Doha.