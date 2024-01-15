‘A line that cannot be crossed’: Qatar’s Amir affirms national support for Palestinian cause

The Amir’s comments come as the death toll in Gaza grimly climbs to almost 24,000 Palestinians.

During a meeting held at the Amiri Diwan on Sunday, Qatar’s Amir denounced the killing and displacement of Palestinians as “unacceptable” to Qatar.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani convened a meeting with the chairman, vice chairman and members of the national Central Municipal Council (CMC).

After commending the CMC for their role in bolstering Qatar’s development in line with the goals of National Vision 2030, the Amir stressed the importance of upholding the rights of Palestine.

Regarding the nation’s foreign policy, Sheikh Tamim said that “our main concern is the Palestinian cause”.

“What’s happening [in Palestine] is a matter of principle. It’s not about right or wrong – it’s a matter of principle, honour and dedication,” Qatar’s Amir added.

In complete disregard of international human rights law, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ latest impact report published on Sunday estimated that Israel’s violent expansionist aggression has killed at least 23,968 Palestinians in Gaza since October 7.

A further 60,582 Palestinians are thought to have been injured, yet, only 36 hospitals in the Strip are functional – but only just partially.

UN OCHA also reported that Israel’s onslaught has destroyed or damaged at least 60% of homes in Gaza as well as 69% of educational facilities.

Echoing the Qatari Amir’s sentiment, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees’ Commission General decried the worsening humanitarian crisis.

In a statement on Saturday, Philippe Lazzarini, decried the mass death, destruction, displacement, hunger, loss and grief in Gaza after 100 days of disproportionate Israeli violence as “staining our shared humanity”.

“The crisis in Gaza is a man-made disaster compounded by dehumanizing language and the use of food, water and fuel as instruments of war,” UNRWA’s chief added.

According to UN OCHA, as of January 3, only two out of the three water pipelines from Israel to Gaza were operational. However, the northern governorates are completely cut off from freshwater supplies.

Despite repeated calls for a humanitarian ceasefire from his agency, Qatar and beyond, Lazzarini’s statement said such calls fell on deaf ears.



The “safe delivery of food, medicine, water and shelter,” into Gaza remains an ongoing challenge, he said.