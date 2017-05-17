Seven things to do in Qatar this weekend (May 17-20)

From taking a look at Qatar’s first World Cup stadium to enjoying a Jay Sean concert to checking out the latest in wedding fashion, there is lots to do around town during the last weekend before Ramadan.

Here are our picks:

Emir Cup final

After three years of renovations ahead of the World Cup, Khalifa International Stadium will reopen to the public for the Emir Cup final on Friday, May 19.

During the match, Al Rayyan will face off against Al Sadd, which is led by former FC Barcelona player Xavi.

⚽️ Here are 4 things to look for this Friday at Khalifa International Stadium #Khalifa2022 pic.twitter.com/Y9kxVS0DVU — Road to 2022 (@roadto2022) May 16, 2017

Opening ceremonies begin at 6:30pm, and kickoff is at 7pm.

Tickets are already on sale at Villaggio and City Center malls and cost QR30/person. They are also currently being sold at Souq Waqif and at the stadium during the day of the event.

Jay Sean concert

British singer and songwriter Jay Sean is set to perform weekend at The W Doha Hotel’s Crystal Lounge.

Known for his creative fusion of contemporary R&B, British hip hop and Indian music, Jay Sean will take the stage Thursday, May 18 from 9pm to 2am.

Entrance fee for males is QR200, but free for ladies. Only those ages 21 and above and with a membership card will be allowed entry.

For more information or reservations, see the event’s Facebook page or call 44535353 or WhatsApp 55003898.

Wedding expo

The 10th International Wedding Exhibition (IWED) and Fashion Show Doha will kick off on Thursday, May 18 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Dafna.

iWed/Facebook

The event focuses on the latest wedding-related trends and will be selling goods and services to shoppers. There’s also a pampering area where beauty tips and ideas will be offered by professional experts and stylists.

The exhibition is free and open from noon to 10pm on Thursday, from 3pm to 10pm on Friday and from noon to 10pm on Saturday. Fashion shows will be held from 5pm to 9pm each day. More information is here.

Calligraphy exhibition

A new exhibition featuring intricate calligraphic artworks dating from the 1960s until today is now open at the Qatar Museums (QM) Gallery Al Riwaq.

Currently, more than 200 works collected by the renowned Turkish expert Mehmet Çebi are on display.

Qatar Museums

The pieces include an assortment of Hilye-i Şerif (The Noble Hilya), which is also known as a form of classic calligraphic art. There is also a section of tasbih (prayer beads), which are used by Muslims for ruminative prayer.

The exhibition, called Contemporary Calligraphy – Mehmet Cebi Collection, will run until June 17. More information about it is here.

Al Riwaq is open from 10:30am to 7pm from Sunday to Thursday (but is closed on Tuesdays); 2pm to 9pm on Fridays; and noon to 9pm on Saturdays.

Movie Magic concert

Qatar’s largest and oldest amateur choir Doha Singers will perform some of Hollywood’s popular hits this weekend at Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC).

Titled Movie Magic: Your Favorite Hollywood Hits, the concert will feature songs from films such as Dirty Dancing, An Officer and a Gentleman, Love Actually, Titanic, Skyfall and others.

The concert will take place on Friday, May 19 at 4:30pm. Tickets cost QR120 each and are being sold at Lagoona, Landmark, Villaggio, City Center, and Doha Festival City malls. For more information, email [email protected] or see the event’s Facebook page.

Free film screening

The Doha Film Institute (DFI) will screen The Poot this weekend, a 40-minute Iranian documentary about Persian carpets.

Doha Film Institute

The documentary is being shown as part of the Museum of Islamic Art’s Imperial Threads: Motifs and Artisans from Turkey, Iran and India exhibition.

It demonstrates how carpets, in some place, are still intricately woven by hand, and follows the sequence of its making from start to finish. This includes grinding plants into a powder of a dozen different colors to the “weaving and the smoothing of the final product with a sharp knife.”

Four screenings will be held at the Museum of Islamic Art Auditorium on Thursday and Friday, May 18 and 19. Only one screening will take place on Thursday, which starts at 7:30pm. Friday’s screening times are 3:30pm, 5:30pm and 7:30pm.

The film is free and open to all, but those who wish to attend should reserve seats in advance here.

QPO concert

The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO) will perform Igor Stravinsky’s The Firebird this weekend at the Katara Opera House.

DFI

Conducted by Dmitrij Kitajenko, the concert will take place on Saturday, May 20 starting 7:30pm. Other music pieces will also be played, with more information here.

Ticket prices range between QR75 and QR200 and can be bought here.

Bonus:

Community food market: The Strongbox Gym at Al Jazi Gardens is hosting a community food market on Friday, May 19 from 4pm to 8pm. Guests are invited to indulge in different healthy foods while their kids engage in arts and crafts. The event will also feature a barbecue, a swimming pool and will sell products from an organic farm. Entrance is free for all. More information here.

The Qatar Music Academy (QMA) will perform its End of Year Ceremony this Saturday, May 20 at QNCC's Auditorium 3 from 3:30pm to 4:30pm. Seniors will be performing a selection of both Arabic and Western repertoire. Entry is free of charge and seats are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

What are your plans for the weekend? Thoughts?