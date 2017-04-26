Seven things to do in Qatar this weekend (April 26-29)

From watching your favorite wrestlers in action to enjoying Qatar’s first kite festival to cheering on local football teams or checking out some of the latest fashion trends, there’s plenty going on around town this weekend.

Here are our picks:

Kite Festival

Qatar’s inaugural International Kite Festival, which kicked off yesterday, will run through Saturday, April 29 from noon to 7pm at Aspire Park.

Thirteen teams from around the world are competing in the event., including professional kite flyers from Australia, Canada, Colombia, France, Indonesia, Italy, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, the UK, the US and Vietnam.

There are also kite workshops, roaming entertainers, food trucks and F1 simulators, among other offerings.

Additionally, prizes are being offered for three separate competitions inspired by the event. These include a kids’ poster competition, a photography competition and a schools competition. More details can be found here.

Qatar Cup Final

Al Sadd will face Al Jaish in the Qatar Cup Final on Saturday, April 29 at 7pm at the Al Sadd stadium.

According to the Qatar Stars League, this is Al Sadd’s first appearance at the finals, which are usually between El Jaish and Lekwhiya.

Interestingly, the team’s captains, Xavi of Al Sadd and Seydou Keita of El Jaish, are no strangers. They played together on the same side for four seasons with FC Barcelona.

Tickets to the match cost QR10/person and can be bought online or at Gulf or Landmark malls.

Symphony

Conductor Elias Grandy will lead the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra in performing Brahams’ First Symphony on Saturday, April 29.

The event will take place at the Qatar National Convention Center (Auditorium 3) at 7:30pm. Tickets cost QR125-QR175/person and can be bought online.

The symphony is open to anyone six years and older, and informal attire such as shorts or beachwear are not permitted. More information about the event is on QPO’s website.

Pro-wrestling

Celebrity wrestlers from across the world will gather in Doha this weekend for the QPW SuperSlam Championship.

The event will be held on Friday, April 28 at the Ali bin Hamad Al Attiya Arena, with doors opening at 6pm and the show starting at 8pm.

For the first time in the Middle East, retired American pro wrestler Sting will make an appearance, organizers said.

Some of the confirmed wrestlers include Cody Rhodes, Booker T, Caprice Coleman, Ali Farhat, and for the first time, Qatari wrestler Ali Al Naima.

Tickets for the family-friendly event are now on sale. They cost QR50, QR150, QR350 and QR500 (VIP) per person and can be bought online.

Heya fashion exhibition

The 11th edition of the Heya Arabian Fashion Exhibition will kick off on Friday, April 28 and run through Tuesday, May 2.

The event is considered Qatar’s most popular exhibition of abayas and traditional Arabic attire. This year, it will host Gulf-based designers as they show off their abayas, kaftans, jalabiyas, veils and gown designs. Accessories, belts, bags and shoes will also be on offer.

Visitors can enjoy daily fashion shows or learn from workshops hosted by industry experts.

The exhibition will run from 10am to 10pm at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, although Friday’s opening ceremony will commence at 3:30pm. For more information, visit Heya’s website.

Free DFI screening

As part of the Museum of Islamic Art’s Imperial Threads: Motifs and Artisans from Turkey, Iran and India exhibition, the Doha Film Institute (DFI) will screen Gabbeh this weekend.

The Iranian romantic-fantasy by director and screenwriter Mohsen Makhmalbaf tells the story of an elderly married couple.

While washing their gabbeh, a traditional Persian carpet, the figure in the design (that of a young woman) comes to life and spins a story about her history, her family and the man she loved but was forbidden to marry.

The screening will be held twice at the Museum of Islamic Art Auditorium on Thursday and Friday, April 27 and 28. Both screenings will commence at 7:30pm.

The screening is free and open to all, but those who wish to attend should reserve seats in advance here. For more information, visit DFI’s website.

Al Khor book fair

The Ministry of Culture and Sports is currently holding its first book fair in Al Khor Park.

Some of the participating publishers include Al Sharq, Promo Art and Katara, among others. There will also be various workshops at the Al Khor Public Library to encourage reading among students in schools. Students from Abdullah Bin Ali Al Misnad Junior High school will be also be performing a play.

The fair will run until Saturday, April 29.

Bonus:

Pearl-Qatar festival: UDC is hosting an outdoor festival in Porto Arabia (La Croisette 2 to 6) from Thursday through Saturday. There will be performances, carnival games, coloring and an animal petting area. The event goes from 4pm to 9pm each day. More information is here.

What are your plans for the weekend? Thoughts?