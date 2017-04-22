Qatar’s first international kite festival to be held next week

Thirteen teams from around the world will compete in Qatar’s inaugural international kite festival next week.

The event run daily from noon to 7pm at Aspire Park, from Tuesday, April 25 to Saturday, April 29.

Professional kite flyers from Australia, Canada, Colombia, France, Indonesia, Italy, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, the UK, the US and Vietnam will be in town for the competition.

Amateurs will also be able to get their hands on a kite during public flying sessions, as well as for lessons on building, decorating and handling kites.

What’s on

According to Aspire’s event schedule, the festival includes workshops, arts and crafts activities and competitions.

In addition to kite-related activities, there will be food trucks and roaming entertainers, and an F1 simulator.

Entry to the event is free, and it’s open to all ages.

Competitions

Organizers are also offering prizes for three separate competitions inspired by the event.

The first is a kids’ poster competition.

Children up to the age of 10 years old can go to the Arts & Crafts station, where they will be asked to draw a poster showing their kite flying in Aspire Park.

The artwork will be posted onto @aspirezone, the official Instagram account. Creators of the top 10 most liked images will receive gifts from Festival sponsor Kiddy Zone.

The second is a photo competition.

Visitors are being asked to upload a photo to social media taken during the event, using the hashtag #AspireKitePhoto.

First place winners will receive two business class return tickets to any Qatar Airways destination, while second place will receive two economy class return tickets on Qatar Airways to any of its destinations. Third and fourth place winners will receive equipment from Nikon.

Finally, there will be a Schools Competition.

Teams of at least 10 members from any school in Qatar can enter the competition by registering their name until April 24 with Aspire, with the competition taking place on April 28 and April 29 in front of judges.

Each team must create and decorate kites following specific guidelines. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winning teams, with first place winning QR30,000, second place QR20,000 and third place QR10,000.

For more details on all three competitions, see here.

