Rwanda’s president meets Amir Tamim in Qatar during working visit

Doha and Kigali established diplomatic ties in 2017 and have since cooperated in numerous fields.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame in Doha during the latter’s “working visit” to the Gulf state, the Amiri Diwan announced on Tuesday.

Kagame’s latest visit to Doha is his first since the beginning of the year and comes months after another trip to the Gulf state for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The visit comes amid soaring tensions between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

سمو الأمير المفدى يستقبل فخامة الرئيس بول كاغامي رئيس جمهورية رواندا الصديقة، وذلك بمجلس الشيخ عبدالله بن جاسم في الديوان الأميري. https://t.co/1vLJ2cqukf pic.twitter.com/XHy1Q2tgwx — الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) March 21, 2023

Fighting on the eastern side of DRC between government forces and the M23, which the United States said is backed by Kigali, has been on the rise since last year, forcing thousands to flee the area.

In January, Qatar attempted to host peace talks between the conflicting sides, bringing together representatives from Angola, Kenya and the African Union.

Qatar has maintained communication between officials in hopes of guiding Rwanda and DRC back to the Luanda Agreement, brokered by Angola last year.

Earlier this month, Qatar’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi met with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa.

As part of an African tour at the time, Dr. Al Khulaifi visited Kigali where he also handed a written message to President Kagame “pertaining to bilateral relations and means of supporting and developing them.”

Qatar and Rwanda established diplomatic ties in 2017 and have since cooperated in numerous fields.

In 2019, Qatar acquired a 60% stake in Rwanda’s Bugesera International Airport under a $1.3 billion agreement signed between Qatar Airways and the Rwandan government.

Sheikh Tamim and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame witnessed the signing at the time in the Rwandan capital of Kigali.

Qatar and Rwanda started direct flights in March 2012.

In 2021, the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) and Rwanda Finance Limited (RFL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost the two nations’ international development.

In February last year, President Kagame met Sheikh Tamim in Qatar, where the two leaders discussed bilateral ties as well as regional developments.

The visit was followed by a MoU signed in March, 2022, between the two countries, under which they agreed to increase their defence cooperation. The memorandum also aimed at enhancing Qatar and Rwanda’s growing ties.

Amir Tamim visited Rwanda in June last year to attend the Commonwealth Head Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Kigali Convention Center, as per an invitation by President Kagame.

