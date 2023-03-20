Violence in DRC intensifies as Qatar takes steps to mediate

Various discussions between Qatar and Angola have taken place in recent days, pointing to ongoing efforts by the former to bring together Kigali and Kinshasa onto the table of negotiations.

At least 20 civilians have been killed in attacks in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday following a failed truce, as more people are forced to flee the troubled area.

Sources told AFP on Sunday that fighting had resumed during the weekend between DRC forces and the M23.

Fighting erupted in the south in North Kivu between the DRC government forces and the M23, which the United States said is backed by Kigali.

The latest round of violence in Ituri province was blamed on Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (COEDO) militants, one of the more than 120 groups involved in the fighting on the eastern side.

The political-religious group has long claimed to protect the Lendu ethnic community and has been described as one of the deadliest of the other militias.

“In spite of numerous appeals for peaceful cohabitation […] the CODECO militia continues to massacre the vulnerable,” Colonel Jacques Disanoa told Reuters on Sunday.

Attacks were also reported at Nguli by rebels in the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which is labelled by the US as a “terrorist organisation” and is considered the deadliest in eastern DRC.

The Ugandan group is also linked to ISIS.

Failed truce

Earlier this month, a truce brokered by Angola came into force before collapsing within days.

Last week, the Angolan parliament approved the deployments of up to 500 soldiers to eastern DRC for a year, while maintaining peace in areas held by M23 rebels.

On Saturday, Angolan President Joao Lourenco met with his DRC counterpart Felix Tshisekedi as Angola continues its mediation efforts between the conflicting sides.

Angola had brokered the Luanda agreement last year, though it appeared to collapse the following months amid a surge in violence.

The violence has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee the country.

Figures published by the United Nations said that 300,000 people fled their homes in the North Kivu Province in February alone.

Qatar’s efforts

Various discussions between Qatar and Angola have taken place in recent days, pointing to ongoing efforts by the former to bring together Kigali and Kinshasa onto the table of negotiations.

In January, Qatar attempted to host peace talks between the conflicting sides, bringing together representatives from Angola, Kenya and the African Union.

Qatar has maintained communication between officials in hopes of guiding Rwanda and DRC back to the Luanda Agreement.

In February, Doha’s foreign ministry spokesperson Dr Majed Al Ansari confirmed that the Gulf state continues to support existing mediation efforts between DRC and Rwanda.

“Qatar continues to support existing mediation efforts, initiatives and previous agreements signed between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” Dr Al Ansari told a weekly press briefing, as quoted by Al Araby Al Jadeed.