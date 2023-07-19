RwandAir celebrates ‘year of success’ with its first Awards Night in Qatar

A total of 156 flights between Doha and the capital Kigali were operated over the past year.

RwandAir celebrated a successful business year in Qatar on Wednesday with an evening to recognise key travel partners as part of its first awards night.

The event took place at the new Abesq Hotel, which offers a modern luxury hospitality experience in the heart of Doha. Some of the attendees included representatives from the Rwandan embassy in Qatar and local travel companies.

Mubeen Karbelkar, RwandAir’s country manager in Qatar, noted during the ceremony that the awards aimed at celebrating its business partners who ensured the success of its operations.

A total of 15 entities were honoured during the night, including Al Fanar Travels, Ali bin Ali International Travels, Regency Travel and Tourism, among many others.

Karbelkar told Doha News that the event was an opportunity to look back at RwandAir’s achievements, especially following the turbulence that struck the global aviation industry due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The local RwandAir official noted that Qatar Airways is also among its most significant partners in the industry, especially with their “milestone” codeshare agreement that was inked in 2021.

Karbelkar pointed to some of the Rwandan flag carrier’s achievements, including the operation of 156 flights between Doha and the capital Kigali over the past year.

The figure is expected to soar due to an increase in the frequency of flights between the two countries, which now fly six weekly trips.

The additional expansion of flights can further connect travellers to more than 110 destinations via Doha.

He added that the airline witnessed a 10% month-on-month growth, resulting in more than QAR 7 million in revenues.

RwandAir has reached new heights in the aviation industry through major partnerships, including the launch of a New African Cargo Hub with Qatar Airways Cargo.

The Rwandan airline also expanded its fleet this year by adding the B737 Max F in April, the Airbus A330-200 in May, with additional two B737-8 aircrafts set to join the aircrafts by the end of this year.