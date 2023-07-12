Turkish Airlines Holidays opens doors to ‘unforgettable travel experience’ with new Qatar launch

Turkish Airlines Holidays is offering an extensive range of travel options for passengers who purchase vacation packages from Qatar.

Turkish Airlines Holidays, a leading provider of exceptional travel packages, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand in the vibrant Qatar market, marking a significant milestone for the holiday programme, as Turkish Airlines brings its outstanding services and expertise to the discerning travellers of Qatar.

TurkishAirlines Holidays combines Turkish Airlines’ air transportation, accommodation, and other travel services into one vacation package with its partner ERKA Group’s technology and operation support. This initiative aims to revolutionize travel planning by offering a dynamic and personalized platform which all travel services can be planned and booked conveniently online.

Turkish Airlines Holidays rewards its valued customers with an opportunity to earn enough Miles&Smiles miles to issue an award ticket for their next trip. Miles&Smiles aims to make each travel experience even more rewarding, allowing travelers to explore the world with Turkish Airlines while enjoying exclusive benefits.

Turkish Airlines Holidays is proud to offer an extensive range of travel options for passengers who purchase vacation packages from Qatar with 14 flights per week, connecting to 344 worldwide destinations and a selection of over 550,000 accommodation alternatives.

From enchanting holiday villages to luxurious resort hotels, vibrant city hotels to charming boutique hotels, a diverse range of accommodation options caters to the unique desires of each traveler. Whether you seek a peaceful retreat, an adventurous getaway, or a cultural exploration, Turkish Airlines Holidays has the perfect accommodation to suit your needs.

The expansion of Turkish Airlines Holidays to Qatar reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to growth and innovation, as well as its dedication to providing high-quality travel services. Turkish Airlines Holidays passengers who purchase vacation

packages from Doha will enjoy exclusive privileges and take advantage of favorable prices.

Turkish Airlines Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Ahmet Olmuştur remarked, “We are delighted to bring Turkish Airlines Holidays to the Qatar market. As Turkish Airlines, with our extensive global network, we aim to become a leading vacation package brand by offering exceptional services to our customers. Thus, travelers will have the opportunity to explore Türkiye and all the destinations Turkish Airlines flies to. This new endeavor bridges cultures and opens a gateway for travelers to discover the rich heritage, captivating landscapes, and warm hospitality of Türkiye”.

CEO of ERKA Group Serhat Kahraman expressed excitement about launching Turkish Airlines Holidays in Qatar as its first foreign market. He stated, “We are thrilled that the Turkish Airlines Holidays project, initiated in collaboration with Turkish Airlines and ERKA Group in 2021, has commenced operations in Qatar. Our vision is to provide cutting-edge technological solutions for a global travel experience. By expanding into international markets, we aim to establish Turkish Airlines Holidays as a renowned brand, attract diverse tourists, and extend the tourism season in our country.”

For further information and to book your next unforgettable vacation, please visit www.turkishairlinesholidays.com.