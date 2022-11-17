Rumours galore: Will Shakira be performing at World Cup opening ceremony?

Shakira previously performed at three World Cup opening ceremonies, in 2006, 2010, and 2014.

Global superstar artist Shakira will not perform at the FIFA World Cup’s official opening ceremony in Qatar, reports said, amid ongoing speculations.

While Marca Magazine said the iconic World Cup singer who is known for her World Cup hits has decided against participating in the upcoming opening ceremony for personal reasons.

Speaking on the programme El programa de Ana Rosa, prominent Spanish journalist Adriana Dorronsoro was quoted by the outlet as saying, “It’s been confirmed to me that Shakira will not perform at the opening ceremony, but they won’t say if she will have another role throughout the World Cup.”

After speaking with Shakira’s entourage, Sandra Aladro, another contributor to the Telecinco programme, also confirmed the information. “They have confirmed that she won’t be performing,” Aladro said.

“She was going to be a guest performer, now she will have to send a statement to explain everything.”

However, a source who spoke to UK-based Metro said she “was never in talks to perform”.

The best artists in the world typically perform at the opening ceremony show, and their World Cup-related songs go down in history – Shakira’s popular song “Waka Waka” from 2010 being a prime example.

It comes just days after Dua Lipa also shut down rumours of a performance at the world’s biggest sporting event.

On a post shared on Instagram on Sunday, the pop star said she was never scheduled to perform and that there were never even any preliminary discussions.

“There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the world cup in Qatar. I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform,” she wrote. “I will be cheering England on from afar.”