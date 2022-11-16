Al Bidda Park gets in World Cup spirit ahead of World Cup kick off

The park is filled with activities for all fans.

Al Bidda Park got into the World Cup spirit on Wednesday with a test FIFA Fan Festival event, just four days before the much-anticipated event’s kick off date.

The test event offered a preview into some of the fan experiences that visitors will partake in throughout the World Cup, from food stalls, ziplining, numerous games, along with plenty of creatively designed seating areas for everyone.

The test event featured DJ performances, a special Michael Jackson tribute show and plenty of 2022 World Cup songs playing on the large screen installed at the park.

Prominent Qatari comedian and presenter Hamad Al Amari welcomed visitors at the test event, where he will be the MC throughout its duration.

Located at the heart of Doha, the park is ready to witness global music acts while highlighting to all football fans some of the top Qatari talents.

Some attendees at the preview event spoke to Doha News about their first experience at the festival.

“Very good, very good. There are many things to do here and there’s so much excitement here so we are very happy. It’s impossible to get bored,” said one football fan clad in an Argentina sweater.

Standing in line outside the venue with hundreds of other visitors, one Canada fan said he was amazed by the number of people attending the test event.

Another attendee at the event shared their excitement for what is lined up during the tournament, saying,”I’m very happy to be here, I look forward to witnessing this by myself.”

The festival will be open daily from 20 November until 18 December, where fans will get to watch every match live while staying entertained with plenty of performances. At least 40,000 fans are expected to be at the free fan festival.

Visitors wishing to head to the festival can take three Doha Metro stations, including Al Corniche, Al Bidda and The White Palace. Shuttle buses will be stationed near the metro stations to transport visitors to the event’s venue.

“The FIFA Fan Festival will provide fans with an unforgettable experience. They will unite at Al Bidda Park, with the beautiful West Bay skyline as the backdrop, to enjoy wonderful weather, great music and excellent food,” Al Amari said in a previous press release of the event.