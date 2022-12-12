Royal Air Maroc plans 30 extra flights to bring hundreds of fans to Doha for Morocco vs France semi-final

Morocco has produced historic moments for the region during the major tournament.

Royal Air Maroc will launch 30 special flights from Casablanca to Doha for the Atlas Lions’ faceoff against France’s Les Bleus on Wednesday, the airline has announced.

According to the Reuters, the flights are starting from Tuesday as more fans seek to support their national team. Thousands of fans are already in the Gulf state for the tournament.

Morocco made history on Saturday after beating Portugal 1-0, becoming the first ever African, Arab and Muslim nation to reach the semi-finals of the tournament. Morocco had already beaten Spain, Belgium and Canada in the competition.

The Atlas Lions’ victories are symbolic to the region, especially with the World Cup being hosted in an Arab, Muslim country for the first time in history. Celebrations have taken place all over the country and globally, with Morocco’s red flag being raised up high.

The Palestinian flag was also simultaneously held, given the centrality of the cause to the Arab world. The Palestinian flag was already raised throughout the sporting event to bring attention to the ongoing Israeli occupation of Palestine.