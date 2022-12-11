Africans, Arabs, Muslims rejoice after Morocco reaches World Cup semi-finals

As the Moroccan team became the first from any African or Arab nation in history to advance to the World Cup semi-finals, the region and fans living worldwide shared one voice in showing their support and gratitude for being the last representation of those identities still standing at the tournament.

Morocco continued their surreal run in Qatar with a shocking victory over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal to earn their third victory over a top-tier European squad this tournament. The Atlas Lions made quite a World Cup history during this edition of the major FIFA event.

“Football is unfortunately mostly dominated by South America or European, but with Morocco winning tonight, it shows that we [African and Arab nations] can make it too,” fans told Doha News at Al Thumama Stadium after the historic match.

“Hopefully, we can have like enough teams to represent us and to show the world that we can make it as well,” a fan told Doha News.

Individuals from the African continent and Arabs were seen celebrating the glorious win off the pitch and on the pitch, a Morocco win was followed by a win for Palestine as players were seen carrying the flag with pride.

The Moroccan victory is also seen as a crystallisation of the “first Palestinian World Cup”.

Following years of stagnation and a general sense of isolation, the World Cup has brought the Palestinian cause and people back to the fore of the Arab world.

On Saturday, however, Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinians on the streets of Jerusalem as thousands of football fans came out to celebrate Morocco’s World Cup quarter-final win over Portugal.

Israeli occupation forces, including police on horses, assaulted Palestinians and pursued them in Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate area, according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency.

Videos posted on social media showed Israeli forces attacking and chasing Palestinians, including children.

All borders have been blurred and the ultimate example is Morocco and the overwhelming influx of support it has garnered from around the region and the international community.

High-profile critic and British broadcaster Piers Morgan tweeted: “This World Cup is the best World Cup in history,” in Arabic after Morocco secured its way to the semi-finals.

Other famous Western personalities shared the joy of this victory, including Elon Musk, congratulating Morocco on their win.

Videos of members of the South Asian community joining the voices celebrating the African and Arab team were also found circulating online.

“HISTORIC! AND FANTASTIC! THE ATLAS LIONS ARE QUALIFIED FOR THE SEMI-FINALS OF THE WORLD CUP! BRAVO MOROCCO,” African Union President Macky Sall wrote on Twitter, using capital letters to emphasise his joy.

Leaders in politics and sport from the Arab world and Africa offered respect to Morocco in tweets, including the leaders of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates as well as the prime ministers of Libya, Iraq, and the Palestinian Authority.

“They did it!!!! Well done Morocco for this feat. Long live Africa,” former Ivory Coast soccer star Didier Drogba tweeted.

“Morocco becomes the first African and the first Arab country to reach semi finals of the World Cup. Congratulations Africans, Amazighs, Arabs and all colonised and ex-colonised nations. Morocco beat Belgium then Spain then Portugal,” Dima Khatib, Managing Director of AJ+ tweeted.

As a testament to Morocco’s victory on Saturday being a celebration for the majority of the world, Khaled Beydoun wrote: “This Morocco win is for all of Africa.”

“Walking out the stadium, I saw Senegalese fans embracing Egyptians, Nigerians celebrating alongside Tunisians, and people from all over the continent waving [Moroccan] flags. The energy was electric, and at least for one night, Africa was one.”

Voicing his solidarity with the Moroccan win, Mesut Ozil, a child of Turkish immigrants and former German player, wrote: “Proud [praying hand gesture emoji] What a team! What an achievement for the African continent & the Muslim world.”

“Great to see such a fairytale is still possible in modern football – this will give so many people so much power & hope.”