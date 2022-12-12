Ronaldo says World Cup ‘dream has ended’ after Portugal exit

Portugal was trying to make it to the World Cup semifinals for the third time, having finished third in 1966 and fourth in 2006. The team hadn’t gotten past the round of 16 since that tournament in Germany 16 years ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo said on Sunday that his dream of winning a World Cup has “ended”, hinting at potential retirement from the Portugal team.

In a heartfelt message to fans on his Instagram account, the Portuguese captain, who avoided directly talking about his impending retirement, admitted that his 19-year quest for a World Cup title was “beautiful as long as it lasted”.

The Instagram post was followed by a picture showing a defeated Ronaldo walking off the pitch following Morocco’s victory. The Atlas Lions made history by becoming the first Arab and African team to go to the semi-finals.

“There’s no point in reacting rashly,” the five-time Ballon d’Or winner added. “I just want everybody to know that a lot has been said, a lot has been written, a lot has been speculated about, but my dedication to Portugal has never wavered for an instant.”

Prior to the defeat, Ronaldo made history in Qatar by becoming the only men’s player to score in five different World Cups after he scored Portugal’s first goal in their 3-2 victory over Ghana.

“In my five appearances at World Cups over 16 years, always playing alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I have given my all,” Ronaldo said.

“I left everything I had on the pitch. I’ll never shrink from a battle and I have never given up on that dream.”

But, he added: “Unfortunately, that dream ended yesterday.”

Ronaldo has not specifically commented on his future, but the 37-year-old has been widely expected to retire from international level football after Qatar, the fifth World Cup in which he had competed.

Controversy has surrounded the Portuguese captain in recent matches following head coach Fernando Santos’ decision to bench Ronaldo in Portugal’s 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland.

Later, rumours spread that during Seleço das Quinas’ brief run in the elimination round in Qatar, Ronaldo had threatened to walk out on the team. Portugal denied those reports.

Similarly, coach Santos again benched Ronaldo during the match against Morocco on Saturday and Ronaldo was substituted in the game’s second half.

“I’ve always been just one more [Portuguese] fighting for everyone’s goal,” Ronaldo said in his Instagram post.

“I would never turn my back on my teammates or my country.”

Ronaldo said he planned now to “let everyone draw their own conclusions”.

He concluded his post by thanking Portugal and host nation Qatar.

“For now. There’s not much else to say. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful as long as it lasted.”

Ronaldo’s World Cup exit caps a turbulent few weeks that began with an explosive interview with Piers Morgan and ended with the termination of his contract at Manchester United and rumours of a move to Saudi club Al Nassr.

The next opportunity to win the golden trophy will come in four years, at the 2026 World Cup in North America, but it will almost certainly be without Ronaldo.

On Wednesday, Morocco will face reigning World Cup champions France in the tournament’s semifinal round at Al Bayt Stadium.