Ronaldo donates plane-load of aid items to earthquake victims in Syria, Turkey

The Portuguese superstar has been referred to as one of the most charitable athletes in the world.

Amid the disastrous earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a plane-load of care items to the surviving victims of the natural disaster.

The superstar’s charitable aid package includes tents, food packages, pillows, blankets, beds, baby food, milk, and medical supplies to help aid the humanitarian effort that has taken the lives of more than 50,000 individuals.

In addition to the supporting package, Ronaldo has made the wish of a Syrian child from the impacted sites come true.

Upon meeting rescue workers, Nabil Saeed requested to meet his icon, which evidently became true.

“When I saw Ronaldo, I thought it was a dream. I didn’t believe myself. When this dream would end, I didn’t know. I pray to God that it will not be a dream,” Saeed told Reuters.

The young Syrian was not only invited to Ronaldo’s Al Nassr’s 3-1 match against Al-Batin FC on Friday, but also met the star with a high-five and a hug.

“I wish everyone could see Ronaldo. He is a very nice person.”