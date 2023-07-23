Regional leaders condole Sheikh Tamim following death of Father Amir’s uncle

The late Qatari royal served as the minister of education between 1978 and 1989.

Regional leaders have extended their condolences to Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani following the passing of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim Al-Thani.

The Amiri Diwan confirmed the news of Sheikh Mohammed’s passing in a statement on Friday. The late royal, who is the paternal uncle of the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, was laid to rest in the Old Al Rayyan cemetery on Saturday.

The late Sheikh Mohammed was also among the leaders of Qatar’s educational growth after serving as the minister of education between 1978 and 1989.

Sheikh Tamim received an outpouring of condolences from the leaders of his Gulf neighbours over the weekend.

Kuwait Amir condoles with Qatar on royal's death https://t.co/0yhyq1V2qO#KUNA #KUWAIT — Kuwait News Agency – English Feed (@kuna_en) July 21, 2023

Kuwait’s Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and Crown Prince Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah expressed their condolences to the Qatari leader on Friday.

“In the cables [of condolences], His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow his mercy upon the soul of Sheikh Mohammad and bring solace to the ruling family of Qatar,” Kuwait’s news agency reported.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud both offered their condolences to the Qatari leader, the Kingdom’s press agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

#خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين وسمو #ولي_العهد يُعزيان أمير دولة قطر في وفاة الشيخ محمد بن حمد بن عبدالله بن جاسم آل ثاني.#واس pic.twitter.com/Q9zslrWz3Y — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) July 22, 2023

The United Arab Emirates leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vice President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also issued condolence messages to Sheikh Tamim and the Father Amir.

The Emirati ruler and ruler of Dubai expressed their “sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing” of Sheikh Mohammed in the message, per the UAE’s news agency report.

جلالة الملك المعظم يعزي أمير دولة قطر في وفاة الشيخ محمد بن حمد بن عبدالله بن جاسم آل ثانيhttps://t.co/yW5NILxRFp pic.twitter.com/SH5qDUN0UC — وكالة أنباء البحرين (@bna_ar) July 21, 2023

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa joined in offering their condolences to Qatar’s amir and Father Amir, Manama’s news agency reported on Friday.

‘Distinguished’ legacy

Qatar mourned the loss of Sheikh Mohammed over the weekend with social media users taking to the online platforms to highlight the late education official’s accomplishments in the Gulf state.

الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى صباح اليوم الجمعة، وسيصلى على جثمان الفقيد غداً السبت بعد صلاة المغرب في جامع الإمام محمد بن عبدالوهاب.… pic.twitter.com/hpUvkBgrj7 — وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم العالي (@Qatar_Edu) July 21, 2023

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education issued a statement on social media where it mourned the death of the former education minister.

“The deceased had distinguished fingerprints in the field of education in the State of Qatar in the period from 1978 AD to 1989 AD. May God bless the deceased with his mercy and forgiveness, and dwell him in his spacious gardens. We belong to God and to Him we shall return,” the ministry said.

Prominent Muslim scholar, Dr. Ali Al-Qaradaghi joined social media users in extending his condolences to the Qatari royal family in a heartfelt Twitter post.

Al-Qaradaghi noted that Sheikh Mohammed was “an important pivotal figure in the field of education” and had “contributed with his efforts and insightful vision to the development of the educational system”.

Al-Qaradaghi further described the death of the Qatari royal as “a great tragedy” for the people of Qatar.

“The deceased was a symbol of dedication, encouragement of excellence and creativity in educational work, and worked hard to develop the educational process and provide learning opportunities for all, in order to build an educated and educated generation capable of achieving progress and development,” the Muslim scholar said in a tweet.

Al-Qaradaghi said he had met Sheikh Mohammed in 1985 and admired his “appreciation, pride and respect for the people of knowledge and thought”.

Prominent Qatari journalist Jaber Al Harmi joined social media users in extending his condolences and prayers to the Gulf state’s royal family while sharing footage from the funeral on Saturday.

“May God forgive the deceased and have mercy on him and grant him his spacious paradise,” Al Harmi said in a tweet.