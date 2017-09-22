Red Arrows announce Qatar performance date
The world-famous Red Arrows will fly over Qatar’s Corniche on Sept. 30, the British Embassy in Doha has announced.
This will be the first time in four years that the Royal Air Force will perform in Qatar.
At that time, the UK had been trying to sell the fighter jets to the government.
But this upcoming visit comes shortly after Qatar agreed to buy 24 Typhoons from the UK, a deal worth billions of riyals.
The Red Arrows will also head to all the other Gulf countries in the coming weeks, to help show that the UK is “open for business” around the world, the nation’s defense minister previously said.
Thoughts?
Please read our Comments Policy before joining the discussion. By commenting, you agree to abide by it.
Some comments may not be automatically published. This is not action taken by us, but instead, depending on whether or not you have verified your email address, or if your post triggers automatic flags.