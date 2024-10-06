QTerminals Qatar Classic: Elias and El Sherbini crowned champions

Elias continued his strong run on a night where Egypt’s El Sherbini won the only major trophy missing from her collection.

World number one Nour El Sherbini rallied from behind to secure her first-ever QTerminals Qatar Classic title, while Peruvian World Champion Diego Elias capped off his impressive performance by winning in the men’s category in Doha.

El Sherbini came back to win 3-2 against fellow Egyptian and reigning women’s World Champion Nouran Gohar in an intense tie at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

The 28-year-old was put under pressure early on by Gohar, who started on the front foot to win the first two sets 10-12 and 5-11.

El Sherbini then began her comeback to save this season’s unbeaten streak of 14 matches intact and with the tie level at 4-4, she accidentally hit Gohar chasing a drop shot at the front of the court.

Gohar returned to the court after a lengthy treatment but was outdone by her counterpart 11-6 in a match that lasted for 96 minutes.

“She’s a fighter and a champion. She’s so strong and it’s always a pleasure sharing a court with her,” El Sherbini said of her opponent, ranked number two currently.

The Egyptians had faced off on two occasions this season before Saturday’s contest, both in tournament finals.

El Sherbini had beaten Gohar on both occasions to win the CIB Egyptian Open and the Paris Squash. Saturday’s win takes her overall tally to 43 Professional Squash Association (PSA) titles, putting her amongst the finest the sport has ever seen.

With her maiden QTerminals Qatar Classic title secured, El Sherbini has now won every title on PSA’s calendar.

“I’m really happy that I’ve finally won this title, and I’ve won everything now, so I can relax a bit,” she said. “My parents are here and are sharing this moment with me. It means a lot and they’re always in my corner.”

Elias tames the ‘Raging Bull’

In a physical battle that saw both Diego Elias and Mostafa Asal give their all, the reigning world champion prevailed to clinch his second QTerminals Qatar Classic title in men’s category.

Elias continued his spirited run in Doha that saw him defeat the defending champion and reigning world number one Ali Farag 3-0 in the semi-finals.

The final, however, was more intense and closely contested than what the final scoreline of 3-0 suggested.

Elias ended Asal’s 14-match unbeaten streak with a thrilling 12-10, 12-10, 14-12 victory on Saturday, claiming his first title of the season. He skillfully navigated intense rallies and fierce comebacks from the Egyptian, known as the “Raging Bull” for his relentless intensity on the court.

“I knew it was going to be a tough match,” Elias said after winning his 19th title of the PSA Squash Tour.

“Mostafa has been playing amazing squash, he’s got to the last six or seven finals, so I had that in my mind.”

The next stop of the PSA Squash Tour 2024/25 will be at New York’s Open Squash FiDi, set to take place between October 6 to 10.